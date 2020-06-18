My name is Melody Wright and I am asking for your vote for SPS Ward 4 School Board because of my experiences as a parent, an educator and an involved member of the community.
My vision for SPS is to build on the strength of our support base from the community and OSU. Our school district is large enough to have 6A enrollments, but small enough to be creative and innovative. We should and can provide the best opportunities for students of all academic levels to reach their maximum potential.
My husband, Joe Bob, and I have been Stillwater residents for over 40 years, raising our children while serving the community. Our children attended and graduated from Stillwater Public Schools. As a parent, I was active in PTO/PTA serving as President for three years at Richmond Elementary and for two years at the Middle School. Joe Bob and I were officers for six years with the Pioneer Booster Club including serving as Co-Presidents.
With Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Business Administration from OSU, my collegiate preparation led to employment at Meridian Technology Center, OSU’s College of Education, and a Business Teacher at SHS. I was also one of the first eight Success Coaches with OSU’s Lasso Program.
In addition to my 30+ years of experience in education and teacher preparation with the majority being in the SPS school district, I have an extensive background in finance and served as Certified Staff Chief Negotiator. My understanding of school district finance and budgets are what I can bring to the School Board.
As a parent leader, I was able to bring together parents, administrators, and teachers to meet the needs of the schools. As an educator leader, I was part of a team bringing about positive change for not only the workplace but for the students and parents we served.
The issues schools face are becoming more and more challenging. Addressing teacher pay was long overdue but we must also continue to right-size all the needs for public education.
School and class size, ensuring the safety for students and staff, teacher recruitment, and funding are all important as we work through the current challenge of COVID-19. With my experiences as a parent and educator, I am willing to meet these challenges working with Administration and the School Board.
I am grateful for the many opportunities Stillwater and the school district has given to me and my family and respectfully ask for your vote for SPS Ward 4 School Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.