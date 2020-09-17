During most of U.S. history the electoral college has been of little consequence.
That seems to be changing.
First, there was the debacle in Florida in 2000. Then, the so-called “loaded gun” fired in 2016. The “loaded gun” metaphor refers to voters playing Russian Roulette in presidential elections due to possible differences in the electoral vote and the popular vote. Another issue which has surfaced in recent presidential elections and which the Supreme Court recently ruled on is the “faithless elector” (sometimes called the “defecting elector”).
These are electors who cast a vote in the presidential election for someone other than the candidate they were expected to support. They should be called “meteor electors” because the probability of an elector doing this is about the same probability as a person being hit by a meteor (about four-hundredths of one percent). Since they are rare and have never affected the outcome of an election, they have historically gone unnoticed. But something happened in 1960 that is the reason the Supreme Court decided two cases dealing with this issue earlier in the summer.
That “something” was Henry Irwin. Irwin was an Oklahoma elector in 1960. As a Republican elector it was expected that he would cast his presidential electoral vote for the Republican nominee Richard Nixon. He didn’t. Instead, he voted for Harry Byrd, a U.S. Senator from Virginia. Irwin’s actions, though, didn’t stop there. He sent several Western Union telegrams to other Republican electors asking them to join him in his effort to deny a majority vote winner and thus have the election thrown into the House of Representatives. Then general consensus is that no other elector responded to his plea. Oklahoma responded by being the first state to pass a law punishing an elector for being “faithless”. Now, any elector behaving as Irwin had would be fined $1,000. Sixty years later, no Oklahoma elector has ever been fined for violating the law.
Some states have taken a different approach. Instead of punishing electors for actions taken when they meet to vote, they have sought to prevent such behavior (however rare and inconsequential) by requiring a pledge from the elector that they will be “faithful” when casting their votes. This was basically the issue in the two cases recently decided by the Supreme Court.
The state of Washington requires electors to sign a pledge that they will vote for the presidential candidate receiving a plurality of the statewide popular vote (or else be fined $1,000). Several electors were not “faithful” to their pledge. In the case from Colorado the “pledge” is tacit and the punishment consists of just changing their votes. In both states the electors sued arguing the state could not modify their vote or punish them for casting their vote as they wished. Citing mostly a 1952 precedent (Ray v. Blair) the Supreme Court upheld both States’ laws. That is the major problem with the recent decisions. They were decided on a precedent that, itself, was wrongly decided. Here’s why.
The issue in Ray v. Blair also involved a state (Alabama) requiring its electors (in this case Blair) to sign a pledge to support the presidential ticket that won the state’s popular vote. The Court ruled that the pledge was constitutional. The vote in the case was 5-2 (two Justices didn’t participate). Those voting with the majority, however, ignored a major point, a point that seemed to have been ignored by the Supreme Court in the two latest “faithless elector” cases.
To become an elector Blair was required to sign the Party’s Pledge before the Party had named a nominee. It would be one thing to require an elector to pledge his support to a named presidential candidate or ticket. It is quite another to require an elector to support a “ghost” candidate or ticket. This explains the harsh language Justice Jackson used in his dissent in the case. He referred to such electors as “lackeys” and “intellectual nonentities.”
Dr. Danny M. Adkison is an Associate Professor of Political Science at Oklahoma State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.