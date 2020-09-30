The fastest vaccine ever developed protects against mumps, going from a throat culture to publicly available in just four years.
Fifty years later and amid a global pandemic, the push for a COVID-19 vaccine is set to break that record.
To convey the need for speed, the U.S. government chose “Operation Warp Speed” for their goal of having 300 million doses of a safe and effective vaccine, with initial doses available in January.
Unfortunately, it seems that naming a public health funding initiative after a sci-fi pop culture reference for a speed of travel obtained by a theoretical spacecraft propulsion system makes people question whether the safe and effective part is believable.
And yet, that’s the only part of the goal that I don’t think is actually fiction!
Once available, we will have a safe and effective vaccine, but no way will that be in January. We can bet the first 35 million or so doses will go to health care workers. Based on current numbers, prisons and their employees may be priority No. 2. The high risk and those over 65 will likely be somewhere in that mix, and universities might even be included.
So where does that leave the average person? I think the U.S. will be lucky to have a publicly accessible vaccine by this time next year, and I’m not convinced it will be at the 300 million dose mark by then, so not even enough to vaccinate half of the U.S. population.
I refused to wait that long. So while a majority of Americans have expressed everything from distrust to an outright refusal to take a speedy COVID vaccine, I was at the front of the line for simply a 50:50 shot at getting a vaccine.
I am a volunteer in the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine trial, and I’ve now received both of my injections. As a double-blind study, neither I nor my clinical research associate knew whether I’d draw vaccine or placebo and we still don’t officially.
So why do I feel so optimistic?
The day after each injection, my arm was sore, but probably no worse than after other injections, and I ran a low-grade fever. It was after that first fever that I experienced a huge sense of relief that I had gotten the actual vaccine and that I was now protected!
The Pfizer vaccine is an mRNA (Messenger RNA) vaccine, it contains no live or dead coronavirus, so getting COVID from this particular vaccine is not possible.
Thanks to frequent temperature checks over the last few months, I have an excellent handle on my normal body temperature is, so the 99.5-100.5°F I experienced for the next few hours definitely qualified as a vaccine side effect in my book.
For six or so hours, I felt a general sense of malaise alongside the mild fever. But by the next morning, I was back to my normal self with just a little soreness at the injection site.
Thanks to previous trials, I know the vaccine I received does provide immunity against COVID-19 and so for now, I can enjoy early COVID-19 immunity without the business of being infected with it.
For how long? That remains to be the unknown. Because while I have no doubt the vaccine I received will be deemed safe and effective, I would be a fool to think the immunity will last a lifetime. I think annual boosters are a realistic expectation, and who knows. Maybe by the time others that want the vaccine can get it, I’ll be at the front of the booster shot line.
Coyner is a field biologist and curatorial associate of mammals and genomic resources at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History and serves on the Editorial Board of The Norman Transcript.
