The Census is the government’s way of taking a count of how many people are in the country every 10 years. It happens every 10 years because it is both expensive and difficult to do. But it is important because so many decisions are made based on the outcome.
The reason that we should be lining up to give our information is that by filling out the census, we get money, power and influence. Not filling out the Census costs us the same money, power and influence, because it goes somewhere else. This is really important this year.
Let me explain. When the federal government starts to give out money, they do it based on population of the area. That is a $675 billion pie this coming year. The more people, the more money. The state government does the same thing, to a slightly lesser extent. Not getting counted in the census costs our area over $2,070 per person, per year. If a family of four doesn’t get counted, it costs our area over $8,000 per year for the next 10 years.
This is money that goes to schools, roads, bridges and infrastructure. On the other side of the equation, the city and school district still have to provide the services, but they don’t get paid for it. That means we have to do more with less, and that is not a recipe for success.
The Census is also used to determine our power in Washington. The census is used to not only draw the congressional lines, but also determines the number of representatives in the capital. It also determines the number of electoral college votes we have, which helps select who the next President will be. There is power in numbers, and since we are a relatively small state in population, we need to get everyone counted to be able to make our voice heard.
Being counted in the census also gives you influence. Stillwater has been very close, but not over 50,000 in population for quite a while. Many larger businesses won’t move into a town with less than 50,000. Many of these companies have expressed an interest in moving here as soon as we hit 50,000. Having this number or more will directly influence their decision to move here. New businesses increase employment opportunities, provide more places to shop, and improve our attractiveness to other businesses that are also considering moving here. We have been on the cusp of this economic growth for a long time. This is the year that we can really make it happen.
We need every man, woman, and child to be counted in the Census. It gives you, and all of us, money, power, and influence for the next 10 years and beyond. If you have any further questions, please call 405-730-7013.
Chris Reding is the chairman of the Payne County Board of Commissioners.
