As a proponent of criminal justice reform and District 1 county commissioner overseeing the local jail, I’m proud to have worked toward implementing smart, common-sense criminal justice policies that keep families together, increase access to treatment, boost our state’s economy, and benefit all Oklahomans. Let’s keep this incredible momentum going by supporting State Question 805.
With a background in public health, I have to think about criminal justice reform and how it affects the health of our entire state. So many of our fellow Oklahomans are sitting behind bars due to failed public policies and lack of treatment for mental illness and addiction. I believe that public officials like myself have a responsibility to push for treatment over punishment in the interest of our constituents and communities.
We’ve made great progress on this issue as a state, but there’s still more work to do. Oklahomans want their government to use their tax dollars wisely, toward what will actually help people become productive, healthy, and at home in their community. Supporting SQ 805 does just that.
One of the biggest reasons for our ongoing incarceration crisis is Oklahoma’s use of sentence enhancements and extreme prison sentences. Sentence enhancements allow prosecutors to add years or even life in prison to any sentence, even for minor drug and property crimes. Thanks to this archaic practice, Oklahomans spend 70% longer in prison for property crimes and 79% longer for drug crimes compared to people in other states.
Research shows that long prison sentences do not make us safer and sentence enhancements impose a huge cost on the economy without improving public safety or health. When we remove Oklahomans from their loved ones for long periods of time, our children suffer and communities are shattered. They are unable to secure rehabilitative treatment and lack resources once they exit prison. This is especially true for communities of color who have more drastically experienced Oklahoma’s obsession with incarceration.
Right now, Oklahoma voters can take direct action on this issue by supporting State Question 805, a common-sense reform which will end the use of sentence enhancements for nonviolent offenders. It will also allow those who are currently serving an extreme sentence to petition a court for relief.
SQ 805 has bipartisan support among Oklahomans – two-thirds of voters support the reform described in the state question. This reform is an important step to end sentence enhancements for nonviolent offenses and reduce our state’s incarceration rate. A top 10 state cannot be No. 2 in incarceration, and it’s vital we continue to enact reform to help Oklahoma thrive.
I urge voters to act today by signing the petition to put State Question 805 on the ballot.
Let’s do what’s best for Oklahoma. It will take us acting in the best interest of our communities and neighbors. It will take us working hard and working together to get this done. Will you join me?
Carrie Blumert is the County Commissioner for District 1.
