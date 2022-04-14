There are many things I love about living here in Stillwater: wonderful friends and neighbors, beautiful places, home-grown businesses, security.
But as I read and watch the national news and think about the current state of our country, I have to wonder:
Are you proud of Oklahoma?
Are you proud to live in a state that will be remembered as one among others for overturning the historic, hard-won victory for women’s right that was Roe vs. Wade?
Are you proud to live in a state that will be remembered as one among others for attempting to stop the heart-breaking struggle of people trying to find their identities and places within our society?
Are you proud to live in a state that ignores the need at any level for changes that could help save this very planet?
Are you proud to live in a state that will be remembered as one that follows false information and ignores science even as such false information endangers the health and safety of our citizens?
Are you proud to live in a state which will be remembered as one among those that walked out of the Senate after losing a selfish battle against progress and equality in the Supreme Court of the United States?
History is a record of events and people from past times. History will record this. History will show where Oklahoma stood in the face of these times.
Are you proud of the place Oklahoma will hold in history?
We can change it.
