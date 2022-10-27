As the Communications Director at the time, I knew Jim Halligan from his first day at OSU. I drove him to OKC to speak to the Oklahoma City Rotary. Talk about premonitions, the Rotary President who introduced him was none other than Burns Hargis. I warned him that Burns was a very clever M.C. and all I remember is that Jim Halligan managed to get a laugh out of the crowd with quick comeback to a Hargis line. I thought to myself: “This engineer is going to be FUN!” And was I right!
Like any good reporter, I had already called my counterpart at New Mexico State where he had been President to get the scoop. The word was: “He won’t change anyone but about a year from now, you’ll realize that he’s changed everything!” Truer words were never spoken.
Jim Halligan changed almost everything at OSU for the better by encouraging staff, alumni, donors and students to recognize what was already unique and great about OSU. Then he stood back and gave the credit to everyone else.
I remember Celebrate State where every Friday he showed up at an office, a department or a place on campus to “Celebrate” something good that was happening. And you know what? More and more good things needed celebrating.
I remember hiding in the Tri Delt laundry room waiting for the newest Truman Scholar to return from marching band practice to tell her she had won the prestigious scholarship. We had actually cleared it with the band director for her to leave practice early (without telling the reason) but she wouldn’t go because there was a performance coming up. Now there’s a whole Halligan Hall of Scholars in the Union because he supported Bob Graalman’s efforts to develop Oklahoma’s best and brightest.
OSU had never had a Capital Campaign when Jim Halligan launched “Bringing Dreams to Life.” It blew past the modest $125-million goal but what really blew us away were the stories that came in from past and current students about how OSU had fueled dreams large and small. Those stories were PRICELESS and laid the groundwork for greater gifts to come.
He had a great sense of humor. I remember him starting challenging meetings with the phrase: “Well, we have a great opportunity to make a difference today!” He met challenges head on.
He loved students and often slipped out of his office at class change just to speak to each one he met. He always carried cash so he could donate to the different student groups raising money under the Chi O clock. If his staff discovered him missing, they could usually spot him there finding out about causes students cared about.
Some students on the O’Colly staff told me the story of the time they put out a Special Edition when OSU beat Texas in a HUGE upset back in the early 90’s. They wanted to take the first copy to the Halligans so they drove to the President’s House and rang the doorbell about 10:30 or 11 p.m. The Halligans answered in their pajamas and made the awed students come in for hot chocolate.
Jim and Ann invited EVERY freshman to the President’s House for a cookout at the beginning of the year. And they shook hands with each one as they came off the bus from campus. He fought hard to develop the student apartments with private bathrooms and kitchens to replace the aging high-rise dorms that OSU built in the 60s and 70s. He knew they did not match the lifestyle of students who’d had an ensuite their whole lives. And he developed the Valedictorian Scholarships to recognize and attract the top students from every Oklahoma high school large and small. What a validation it was to see those valedictorians from tiny schools with no chemistry or foreign language classes match the academic success of kids from highly endowed systems because they saw themselves as top scholars and worked hard to maintain that self image. Halligan saw it as a land grant mission.
He knew the importance of OSU’s role in BOTH Oklahoma City and Tulsa and poured energy and personal magnetism in creating OSU-Tulsa from the bog of UCAT.
Another great Halligan story: they got a call one Sunday evening from the flight center that the seatbacks in the stadium had been flipped to spell “OU SUCKS.” He and Ann put on their coats and drove to the stadium to flip the seat backs down themselves. He loved the Cowboys but saw no reason to be ugly about it.
It’s hard to remember Jim Halligan without that BIG grin and BIG aspirations for OSU, but his grief was even BIGGER at the low times like the plane crash that killed 10 members of the Basketball program. He spoke personally to the families of the victims and suffered personal grief at the loss of so many young and promising lives. I know he “Remembered the Ten” every day.
It wasn’t a bit surprising to see him step up to serve as State Senator for the Stillwater area only a short time after retiring as President. His leadership for Higher Education and education in general was a great service to the entire state.
