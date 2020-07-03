Dear Members and Friends of the WONDERtorium,
Over the past nine years 360,000 visitors have enjoyed playing in the Oklahoma WONDERtorium. We have welcomed guests from all over the world, from throughout the United States and from across Oklahoma to come play with us in Stillwater.
With heavy hearts we will be closing the WONDERtorium’s doors on Wednesday, July 1st. As we struggled with this decision our most important concern is keeping our visitors safe and healthy. Adhering to the pandemic safety recommendations of social distancing and elimination of hands-on activities does not permit us to meet our mission to engage children and adults in exploration, creativity and learning through play.
The dream and reality of a children’s museum in Stillwater was because of you!
• We thank the community of Stillwater for supporting a children’s play museum.
• We thank the moms whose kitchen table conversation led to the creation of the museum – almost 20 years ago.
• We thank the businesses and community members who stepped up to sponsor exhibits and special events. Children benefitted from play to learn opportunities because of community partnerships.
• We thank our members who played often and became part of our ‘family’.
• We thank the hundreds of OSU students who worked at the WONDERtorium during their years in school.
• We thank over 7,700 volunteers who provided 33,185+ hours of service.
• We thank the schools and libraries for allowing us to serve over 54,000 children through outreach programs.
• We thank our donors for your generosity.
• We thank the community for their endless donations of supplies for special projects.
• We thank our board members past and present for sharing your time and energy to make the museum its best!
As we end this journey of wonder, our goal is to give back to our community by sharing our inventory of learning and play materials with other nonprofits who serve children in the Stillwater and surrounding area. These agencies will be invited to come on July 13 and 14 to make their selections.
A generation of children created great memories while playing at the museum and attending Cuddle Up with Your Sweetie, Noon Year’s Eve, Museum Alive, Frankenstein Fun and other fun events.
Although our doors are closing, the importance of play is as important as ever! Playing provides physical, emotional, and cognitive benefits for all ages. Play is universal. Play is inclusive. Just remember how you felt when you heard “Want to play?”
Thank you for playing with us! With great hope we look forward to seeing you in the future!
Gay Washington is the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Wondertorium.
