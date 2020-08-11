The United States criminal justice system is failing at rehabilitating offenders because of the standardization of rehabilitation. The standardization of criminal data and rehabilitation overlooks the uniqueness of individuals and culture. The system in place also ignores the mental health of offenders and in result worsens their conditions. We must reform the US criminal justice system to look at offenders from an individual perspective, adequately implement and fund behavioral health treatment in prisons, and spend a significant amount of time educating and preparing prisoners on their options after prison.
Until the 1970’s rehabilitation was always an integral part of being a prisoner, offenders would learn job skills, and behavioral health solutions were widely practiced in the criminal justice system. Since the 1970’s the narrative has changed for the criminal justice system to give harsher punishments to criminals. This has resulted in jail and prison populations skyrocketing because of longer sentences and higher incarceration rates. In the US one in every one hundred forty-two (142) U.S residents are incarcerated, that is over two (2) million people. Understanding our countries history with rehabilitation and what the criminal justice system focuses on now will be crucial to grasping how this shift has affected the mental health of criminals serving time. (Benson, 2003)
As many as 15 to 20% of the US prison population suffers from a mental illness, yet these prisoners are not in a system designed to treat their mental illnesses. This statistic shows us that prisons are basically mental health institutions with lack of treatment. Mental illness and crime can be interrelated, research shows that certain experiences in early stages of life like child abuse and exposure to criminal behavior can increase the likelihood of criminal activity later in life. Having this knowledge will be good to keep in mind when discussing how we should adjust the criminal justice system in a rehabilitative light. It has also been proven that the way supermax prison facilities function, such as the frequent usage of solitary confinement and that rehabilitative programs are almost nonexistent directly worsens the condition of those with anxiety and depression. If this has been proven through research, we should be doing something about it. There are psychologists and psychiatrists who work within the prison system, but they all have heavy caseloads, lack of resources, and are extremely understaffed. In order to successfully rehabilitate criminals, we first have to fully implement and adequately fund behavioral health in the criminal justice system. (Benson, 2003)
The paradigm shift from rehabilitation to punishment has not only negatively affected prisoners but has also brought many struggles to offenders after they serve their time. If you are an ex-convict you are ten times more likely to be homeless. These numbers only go up when taking minorities into account, the most likely ex-convicts to be homeless are African American women. A major role in this crisis is that after offenders get out of prison they are also discriminated against by society. An example of this is when ex-convicts apply for housing and housing tenants run background checks and deny their application. A solution for this problem would be to introduce legislation to prohibit housing tenants from being able to run background checks. I believe that when housing tenants deny ex-convicts it is not only for their distrust of that person, it reflects their distrust in the system to rehabilitate them. We must prepare convicts for the social stereotypes they will endure and spend a significant amount of educating convicts while in prison on their options for when they are released. (National Low Income Housing Coalition, 2018)
When a correctional program is formed it, its content is usually based upon statistical criminal data and has a standardization of what the treatment will consist of. This is a major issue because if we are solely relying on statistics and the treatment is the same for everyone this completely ignores the individual and cultural differences. I think it is common knowledge that every government, society, and persons are extremely complex and diverse. But yet in our rehabilitative programs we systemically avoid that. I understand that the current system in place could be seen as an easier solution or cheaper, but I would argue the opposite. If we take the time to fully implement and adequately fund behavioral health we can actually rehabilitate individuals, recidivism rates will drop (which will be less expensive on the American people) , and the societal stereotype of convicts will shift into a more positive light. (Day, 2018), (Andrews, 1990)
A recommended solution would be to have a psychologist assess each individual offender on 4 general levels and then within each level get more specific. The first level is risk Assessment, which entails analyzing what level of care the offender needs ranging from not intensive to intensive care. The way to decipher this includes a professional looking at certain experiences or personality traits that would make the offender more susceptible to criminal activity. They would also use a risk assessment to see if an offender has any future plans to partake in criminal behavior. Next, is Need Assessment this just means interpreting what rehabilitative services the offender needs. The goal of this is to lower the recidivism rate of the offender and also identify the needs that are sometimes not specifically related to the crime committed. Level three is Responsivity Assessment; this matches the style and methods of services specific to the offenders learning style and capabilities. This considers many qualities of the individuals anxiety levels, maturity, self-control, etc. The goal is to consider individual traits in order to try to ensure their success in their rehabilitative program. Lastly, Professional Override occurs only after this process has been completed and the psychologist carefully makes the decision on what rehabilitative program the offender will be placed in. (Andrews, 1990)
The topic of rehabilitating offenders can get tricky because of the societal norm that we should not care about offenders because they committed a crime. By understanding our countries history with switching to the punitive perception, and how prominent mental illness is in the prison system I believe that we can recognize that there is a need to reevaluate the standardization of rehabilitation. Standardizing rehabilitation has not and will never be effective. When treating individuals, we have to take into account who they are as a person and embrace the cultural differences they have. We must reform the rehabilitative processes of the US criminal justice system to look at offenders from an individual perspective, adequately implement and fund behavioral health treatment in prisons, and spend a significant amount of time educating and preparing prisoners on their options after prison.
