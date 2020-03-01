My name is Ashley Moore, and I am running for Stillwater School Board, Ward 5.
My husband and I have lived in Stillwater since we came to college at OSU over 20 years ago. We opened a business in this community in 2003 and decided to raise our family in Stillwater because of all it has to offer.
I was an educator for 13 years; 9 of those at Stillwater High School. I left teaching five years ago to help my husband with our family business. I am currently the Coordinator for the OSUTeach program at OSU where I work with math and science secondary education majors. I love being on the “other side” of education and using my experiences and passions to encourage a new generation of teachers. I will also graduate in May 2020 with my M.Ed in Curriculum and Instruction – Gifted Education. I am excited to bring my experience and passion for education to all students in our community.
I am excited about running for school board because I love the Stillwater Public School District. With two daughters in the Stillwater School district – one at the middle school and one in elementary school, I hope to bring a fresh and experienced perspective to the school board when making policies, analyzing the budget, and discussing important issues that affect all students.
Stillwater Public Schools has always been a top school district in the state, but in an ever-evolving educational climate, schools must be willing to adapt for students and teachers. I want to be part of the solution that provides our teachers with resources and support and our students with academic challenge and opportunities by addressing key issues such as mental health, safety, and curriculum.
I am thankful for the encouragement and support of my husband and two daughters as I campaign for school board. We have lived, worked, and given back to this community, and I want to continue to make SPS an excellent reason for people to raise a family in Stillwater.
I humbly ask for your support for Ashley Moore, Stillwater School Board, Ward 5. Remember that voting is Tuesday, April 7, and everyone in the school district can vote!
More for our students; Moore for Stillwater School Board.
