I am seeking to serve on the Stillwater Board of Education for Ward Five. I believe education is one of our most important community responsibilities. It is a vital building block for our children’s and our country’s future.
I have seen in the professional success of my adult children Katy, Maggie and William, the importance of a solid education. I am eager to join the Stillwater Board of Education to work for providing the best education possible for all Stillwater School District’s students.
I have lived in the Westwood neighborhood since 1986 with my wife Gerry Auel. Our children attended Stillwater schools through high school. We were deeply involved in their education. I served as Westwood School PTA president, Gerry was citywide book fair chair and our children participated in cross-country, basketball and soccer. As an OSU Forest Science professor for 30 years, I continually sought new approaches to engage my students and to expose them to broader world issues.
Upon my 2017 retirement from OSU, I joined the United States Peace Corps with the idea not only of service, but also of experiencing the problems in education that other countries face. My wife and I recently returned from two years of teaching high school in Tanzania, East Africa.
I have the energy, experience, commitment and time to engage fully in duties of the Stillwater School Board. I pledge to use my background and knowledge to serve the community in continuing the excellent work of our Stillwater School District.
My son, an architect designing new and renovating old schools, highlighted to me the immense importance and difficulties of maintaining communication among all constituents to achieve the best results for the community. My sister, a longtime elementary school principal, enlightened me on the complexity of problems confronting educators and the importance of communication and transparency in achieving successful outcomes.
I will work to ensure communication, transparency and accountability for the Stillwater School Board’s decisions with all constituents in the district including students, parents, school district employees and all the district’s school patrons.
I will insist on thorough and timely research and investigation for all decision-making for important issues such as the 2023 bond issue, reassignment of grades to different school buildings and changing class periods.
Stillwater School Board members should be accessible and responsive to citizen concerns. As a board member, I will consider that role of utmost importance.
Let us together continue to build a strong foundation in Stillwater for our children, our schools and our community. I appreciate your support for my candidacy for our Stillwater School Board.
