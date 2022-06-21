My name is Rhonda Markum.
On Tuesday, June 28, Payne County residents will vote for the District 3 County Commissioner.
I am the most experienced, trained, and ready candidate on the ballot. I have worked over 6-1/2 years at the District 3 County Commissioner’s office. While there, I have acquired over 250 hours of training in various county government functions which include: office management, budgeting, plan reading, soil testing, road safety, soil stabilization, road preservation, and much more. I am the only candidate to have achieved the Road Scholars Certification, which is a state level, comprehensive course in road construction management and documentation.
I know that District 3 has approximately 370 miles of gravel roads, 140 miles of paved roads, and more than 120 bridges that need to be maintained. I know that one of the concerns that many people have are the roads in Payne County. Few people realize that the county generally doesn’t build or resurface the roads but hires contractors that have the machinery to do the actual construction. Overseeing the contractors and making sure the engineering plans are followed is a major responsibility of the commissioner. I’ve physically been there when the stabilizer has been injected into the road and when the contractors have laid the asphalt so I could see and learn the process. Proper drainage and quality road base preparation are essential to long-lasting, low-maintenance roads, and I know how to budget for our roads and their repairs.
I have applied over 20 years of money management experience to the increased demand on District 3’s finances while working with current County Commissioner Rocky Blasier. In addition, I think that the district’s office personnel and road crew have worked well as a team for the past 3-1/2 years, and I want to continue that teamwork.
As a candidate for District 3 County Commissioner, my five main goals are to: 1) provide a safe, hospitable work environment for all employees and ensure they receive proper training; 2) continue the improvements begun by the current commissioner; 3) return all phone calls and emails in a timely manner; 4) improve accountability for the upkeep of property and equipment; and 5) practice efficient fiscal management so more gets done while keeping the district financially strong. In addition, I plan to look for opportunities for additional funding in support of larger projects to improve District 3.
To prove I am ready to work, I have been walking the district, meeting voters, and sharing information cards throughout District 3. I ask for and appreciate your vote for District 3 County Commissioner Tuesday, June 28.
