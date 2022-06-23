Hello everyone! I’m Sheryl Arthur Lacy and I am asking you to consider me for County Commissioner in District 3 when you vote in the primary election on June 28.
I was born and raised in Stillwater, Oklahoma and, more importantly, District 3. I have four amazing children – three sons and a daughter who have graciously helped me along the way in this campaign. I am a partner in a cow-calf operation located on the east side of Stillwater. I’m a lifelong Pioneer with a passion for public service in Payne County and I feel like it’s time for a fresh perspective in this office.
Over the past four years I have managed facilities valued at $30 million and spanning over 20 acres. In this role I have learned to work under various conditions including day-to-day management, long term planning, major event execution, and emergency situations. My father was County Commissioner for 16 years and I learned a lot watching him pour his life into our county. While the knowledge I have gained from my father will be invaluable, I also plan to blaze my own trail when I take office. I plan on listening to the needs of my constituents and addressing the concerns that pertain to the county. If a constituent calls and says their road has issues, I will consult the budget and do my very best to get that road fixed in a timely manner.
I’d like to blacktop Country Club Road to Highway 33 for alternative routes to sporting events. I also want to establish designated truck routes to decrease traffic on our busier roads. Not only will I strive to keep our roads in tip-top condition, but I also want to make sure our county is as safe as it can be. The County Commissioner office isn’t just about roads though. The Board of County Commissioners across all three districts govern the fiscal affairs for Payne County. That means duties such as: buying and selling public land, maintaining county property inventories, and implementing economic development programs for the county fall into our responsibilities.
The last point is of utmost importance to me. I believe economic growth occasionally gets overlooked at the county level. I see Payne County in a unique position to be the best county in the state if we have the correct policies in place to foster an atmosphere of growth amongst our citizens. Therefore, as your District 3 Commissioner I will not only do my normal tasks of maintaining over 600 miles of the district’s roads, but I will go above and beyond to seek out opportunities for economic growth within the county. I believe that I will be a valuable asset to the Board of County Commissioners which serves as the county’s chief administrative body. Although I may not have direct experience working in the county office, I have the drive to learn how I can be the best possible Commissioner in the six months before I take office and continue improving myself throughout my term. I want to be responsive to the concerns of my constituents and act on their behalf for the good of the district and county.
I would love the opportunity to serve as your next County Commissioner. So, when it comes to June 28, vote the big blue sign!
