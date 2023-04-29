April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. The Saville Center started its month with the annual Pinwheels and Proclamation on the court house lawn and is ending the month by joining several other Stillwater agencies in hosting Kaleidoscope Festival & Block Party to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention.
Our community is extremely fortunate to have such an amazing team of women (including Maria the therapy dog) doing the gritty work that most people couldn’t handle. The Saville Center for Child Advocacy supports children and families in Payne and Logan Counties by providing a child-friendly environment to children involved in abuse investigations. This center offers a calming atmosphere where they can get all of their services done in one location instead of multiple places. These include forensic interviews, medical exams, court school for kids, and a child advocate. Maria is always on hand and is trained to be in a court room for several hours at a time.
The Saville Center is another local nonprofit that can always benefit from donations and community partnerships. Since the pandemic federal funding has been cut by 56%, leaving many agencies (especially non-profits) to fend for themselves. In 2022 they helped 415 children and provided more than 700 services to them. The average expense for all services is around $1528 per child and over $634,000 annually.
Yes, that’s six figures!
This past year has brought The Saville Center a new Executive Director, Heather Houle, and several new board members who are all equally passionate about their mission and excited for the future. I asked Heather what types of donations would be beneficial to their campus. They are currently working on monthly sponsorships, with the 5 staff members being the first ones to sign up. Aside from monetary donations, they have an ongoing Amazon wishlist and can always use the manpower of maintenance workers who want to donate time. Anyone with a cleaning or catering business would also be greatly appreciated for events and weekly meetings.
Nate’s Tree Service recently beautified its landscaping and became a Hero Sponsor. InterWorks chose the center as its Day of Giving recipient and painted the entire building. Peaks Pest Control has also donated its services. Kicking Childhood Hunger has provided snacks and meals to families spending many hours at the facility. Community partnerships are crucial to our local non-profit organizations as these in-kind donations help keep funds free to use within the center and employ their staff. Its next big goal is to pay off their medical cottage.
The Saville Center has several fundraisers throughout the year, including Night At The Derby on Saturday May 6. Tickets are available on its website www.thesavillecenter.org. Keep an eye out for its golf tournament in August and Dancing With The Stars event in December. Its website and Facebook page are full of information on how to get involved through volunteer opportunities, internships, or to set up a private tour.
2023 is The Saville Center’s 25th anniversary and they would love to be able to continue to facilitate the protection and healing of victims of child abuse. Please make plans to attend Kaleidoscope on Sunday, April 30, from 1-7 p.m. outside of Stonecloud Brewing for food trucks, live music, games, and crafts.
