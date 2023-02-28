We are roughly one week away from our state deciding whether or not to support State Question 820, the addition of an adult-use cannabis program. Presently, 21 states have legalized adult-use cannabis (i.e., “recreational marijuana”), including neighboring Missouri, Colorado and New Mexico.
What, however, is most distinctive about the decision Oklahomans face is that unlike the restrictive medical programs elsewhere, because we have no “qualifying conditions,” nearly 10% of the state’s residents have patient cards. This is quite unlike the typical 1-3% elsewhere. Further, due to the low-bar for opening a cannabis business here, we have more per capita than even states with adult-use programs. So, one might ask, what then is even the point of SQ 820?
Personally, what foremost comes to mind is that despite our medical program, 4,000-6,000 Oklahomans continue to be criminally charged with simple possession of cannabis per year. Hence, the difference between legal and illegal possession is a card that anyone can get, but some do not for various reasons (e.g. fear of getting on a government list). Likewise, SQ 820 would expunge past criminal offenses for the sort of cannabis-related activities that would be legal under the new law. That means nearly 100,000 Oklahomans would not be burdened with a criminal record for something that has been made legal.
Second, SQ 820 gives us the space to have both a full-access program, while also having an authentic medical program for those for whom the latter is more appropriate.
Third, the revenue potential is higher, rising to an additional $100 million in tax revenues per year once the program is fully established. That could help cover many state needs.
Now, what are the concerns? The first is that there will be even more cannabis businesses. But per SQ 820, only existing businesses can be licensed, and our lawmakers have already put a moratorium on new licenses.
Second, border counties in particular will see more visitors from other states. On the one hand, they may regard this as great for local revenue, but on the other hand, not all communities would welcome it. Personally, I believe it is important to respect community preferences and so my hope is that this would get sorted out locally and through the legislature.
A third concern relates to public health. For example, pediatric ER visits for cannabis ingestion (such as gummies) have grown more than five-fold since SQ 788. By no means do I want to downplay the issue of children’s safety or the fear a parent would have if their child ate something they shouldn’t, but cannabis “overdoses” have never been fatal. The effects are usually nausea, anxiety or sedation, though that can still be serious, especially for very young children. But as a matter of perspective, nationally, pediatric cannabis ingestion reflects just 0.36% of pediatric poison control contacts. Hence, 99.64% come from other sorts of things. For context, calls to poison control centers about children ingesting dishwasher “pods” are twice as common as calls about marijuana gummies.
Some have also raised concerns about “high potency” cannabis and schizophrenia. There are a few studies that indicate a correlation. It would take more space to walk through the science, but in short (a) the correlation is specific to one particular variant of a gene already associated with the development of schizophrenia; and (b), there are indications that people who are developing this terrible condition turn to cannabis to help relieve early symptoms. It is a commonly known point that correlation does not show causation, and that point needs to be considered when weighing any legislation.
In short, my general view on legalization is grounded in: (a) a principle of liberty, i.e., the government should not criminalize what a person does with their own body; and (b) the harms related to making something illegal can often be worse. With the United States having a six-fold higher incarceration rate than the rest of the developed world, we need to rethink our 50-year-old “war on drugs.”
Lawrence Pasternack, Ph.D. is a professor of philosophy at Oklahoma State University and has worked with the state legislature on healthcare policy for the past five years. The views presented here are his own and do not necessarily represent those of Oklahoma State University.
