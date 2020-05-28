Thank you, Stillwater!
We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the Prairie Arts Center’s creative and welcoming environment! The last three years have gone by so quickly, and we are thrilled to have become an important part of this generous and supportive community. We continue to be deeply grateful to our friends, colleagues, neighbors, and City of Stillwater employees who volunteered their time and efforts to clean and organize the facility in the summer of 2017. Many of you continue to play an active role in our art making community! We must also acknowledge the unwavering support of OSU, which paid for renovations, the installation of a small computer lab, the purchase of equipment, and supports our full-time staff positions. Our partnership with the City of Stillwater is also invaluable to our success. We are furthermore very fortunate to have become a key member of the Stillwater Cultural District – which includes the Stillwater Public Library, the Stillwater Community Center, Modella Art Gallery, the OSU Museum of Art, and the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar. Together we are making Stillwater a center for arts and culture!
COVID 19 has posed an exceptional challenge for all of us in the last few months. The visual and performing arts have been hit particularly hard. As a service to the community, we offered free online classes for children and continue to post free creative content on our website. We are very eager to see all of our art making friends again! As such, we will be opening our doors on a three day schedule in June, with regular full-time hours resuming in July. During June we ask members to please contact us if you would like to schedule a meeting or a small group activity on a day that we are not open to the public. It is essential that we protect our patrons during these uncertain times. Summer camp has been moved online, but we are looking forward to resuming pottery open studio on a limited basis in June. Other activities, including the Oklahoma Arts Council funded mural/city beautification project at the Roxie Weber have been delayed, but we hope to resume them this fall.
We would also like to recognize the many nonprofits that meet at the Arts Center – the Stillwater Art Guild, the Junior Service League, Mya’s Promise, and the Stillwater Arts and Humanities Council, to name just a few. We can’t wait to welcome you back! Please note that the Stillwater Farmer’s Market continues to be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays in our parking lot.
In order to support the many talented artists in our community, we plan to host an outdoor one day Pop Up Shops/mini arts festival – with social distancing protocols in place – outside of the center in July. More details will follow soon.
We will be making a presentation to the City Council next week regarding the first three years of the partnership between OSU and the City of Stillwater to support community arts programming. We are excited about the prospect of continuing our service to the arts and Stillwater through another 3-year contract with the City of Stillwater.
Rebecca Brienen is Director, and is Meghan Brasuell, Manager of Prairie Arts Center: an OSU-City of Stillwater Partnership for the Arts.
