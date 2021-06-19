Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation that a person or entity uses upon another to have someone question their reality, and in the case of Black Americans, their sanity.
June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger marched into Galveston, Texas, and proclaimed that all slaves were free two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed and issued by President Abraham Lincoln Jan. 1, 1863. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill making June 19, often referred to as “Juneteenth,” a federal holiday just one month after Idaho, Arkansas, Florida and my home state Oklahoma legally banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory.
Critical Race Theory, or CRT, is a 40-year-old academic concept that racism is not just an individual bias, but a deeply rooted issue in America’s legal systems withheld by specific policies. Recently, in a post-Trump panic, conservatives have conveniently depicted CRT to be a perplexed attempt to teach about the history of race and racism, ensuring that projects such as Nikole Hannah-Jones’ project “The 1619 Project” will teach American children to hate their country. The reality is that many white Americans want to uphold white supremacy, which does not include their children discovering the evil roots to their skin-deep privilege.
Education is the most effective and powerful tool to give children as they embark on their journey to assemble the future. Hiding the truth about race and racism in America will inevitably set our future generations back by years, if not decades, because those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it. I believe we are underestimating our youth. If anger is the result of knowledge, it can be the ignition to solutions.
Swiftly making Juneteenth a federal holiday one year after George Floyd’s death and the historic uprisings that preceded his unjust murder, is not a solution.
While this year may be the first time many Americans celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday is a widely celebrated event amongst southern Black families, organizations and communities. Growing up in suburban Oklahoma, my single mother made it a point to travel to the eastside of Oklahoma City every 19th day of June without fail, immersing me and my younger sister into an atmosphere of abundant Black pride and joy. Almost religiously on the 19th, I looked forward to hearing the rap, jazz, rhythm and blues flow down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from dusk to dawn.
In Oklahoma, it is tradition for families to barbecue and extend profuse hospitality to any and all. This day has always been an authentic celebration of Black liberty shared exclusively with other Black people, which is not a coincidence. This can not become a day for corporations and mainstream media to capitalize on Black culture, people and experiences. This day can not become another excuse for white people to annually exercise short-lived, ingenuine and performative allyship in the name of white guilt and social gain.
Oklahoma is a prime example of surface-level solutions when it comes to race. For example, the country just celebrated the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre for the first time in 100 years. During that day and the week leading up to it, all eyes were on Tulsa as the city welcomed thousands from across the country, but the popular commemoration did not produce justice. The race massacre survivors did not receive reparations from Tulsa’s City Council. Yet, Greenwood Rising, an $18.2 million exhibit funded by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, which raised $30 million total, is in the making.
Again, no money was given to the survivors, nor their descendants, and there is no track of the commission donating to Black organizations or communities that are still disenfranchised by the destruction of greenwood after 100 years. Thousands of people commuted to Tulsa eager to celebrate a tragedy, yet left heedless to the undeniable need for social justice in the face of Black Tulsans economic disparity. There was no concrete fulfillment, just a momentary sense of pride without purpose.
Black Americans and anyone in allyship cannot be satisfied with symbolic gestures, until systemic changes are made that improve the lives of Black people. Otherwise, we will continue to be gaslighted.
Destinee Adams is a senior at Oklahoma State University and a former News Press intern.
