A lot will be said about “socialism” in the next months. Much of it will be wrong. So this is a short primer on what socialism is, and what it isn’t.
Socialism is an economic system in which the government controls some of the means of production. Virtually all countries in the world have socialist elements, including the United States. But in economics there rarely are “pure” economic forms. Socialism sits in the middle between laissez faire capitalism and communism.
As far as I know, there has never been a truly laissez faire, a truly “capitalist,” economy. In the late 19th century, U.S. politicians swore to laissez faire capitalism, meaning the government tried not to interfere in the earning of money by people and corporations, by means fair or foul. But the “foul” became too much. At that point, an attempt was made by progressives to regulate industries, health and safety, despite howls from conservatives that regulation was “socialistic” or “communistic.”
Ironically, while those same laissez faire politicians were ignoring social needs as “socialistic,” they subsidized virtually all industries except agriculture with heavy tariffs, paid for by the citizenry. They skipped subsidizing agriculture because at that time, farming was done by families, not by large corporations.
Just as there never has been a truly “capitalist” economy, so, too, there has only rarely been a true communism. Communism is the ownership of all the means of production and, in some, all property, by the government. In the Book of Acts (4 & 5) they describe Christian communities sharing all goods, though there’s debate about why Ananias and Sapphira were struck dead for not sharing. And just as Christ did not speak out against homosexuality or abortion, so, too, he did not say all private property was wrong. Many monks in various religions, and the Hutterites in the Dakotas, share goods and do not own property. But there has never been a truly “communist” country. Stalinist Russia and Maoist China were not “communist”: they were autocracies, dictatorships.
All countries today have some means of production that the government controls, thus they are to some extent “socialist.” By creating a government postal service, for example, the Early Nation took over a job, a “means of production,” that could have been done privately. At the start of the 20th century, progressive mayors practiced “gas and water socialism” to provide those services and others: Stillwater, Oklahoma, shows this by owning its electrical distribution system. The most popular government program in the nation, Social Security, is socialistic, as is Medicare and Medicaid.
But what is the most socialist part of the U.S. government? I think the U.S. military is. People who join it are given housing, food, health care, clothing, training, transportation and pensions, all at government expense. I can’t think of any other group in the U.S. provided with so much by the government. No one would claim the military is a democracy: It is a distinctly ranked, highly organized, pyramidal autocracy. And no one would say that the government should not provide those things for citizens who choose the military as a way to serve the country.
Socialism is not a political system. It can be found in the U.S. Army and in very democratic Sweden.
There will be much talk on the conservative side that socialism destroys rights and liberties, and would put our citizens under the heel of the government. That’s a lie. One far-right Montana legislator has recently claimed that the Constitution mandates that socialists should be shot. In fact, the Constitution mandates no specific economic system. This is not the first time a conservative got the Constitution wrong.
In the U.S., the Socialist Party was very strong in the early 20th-century and, in one state in 1912, the Socialists got about 25% of the vote. That state is Oklahoma.
In Europe, the famous Scandinavian socialist countries give their citizens as many or more rights than citizens of the U.S. have, and are consistently the countries rated as having the highest quality of life in international surveys.
So, if you hear someone claim that “socialism” will destroy our liberty and rights, that “socialists” are not true “Americans,” realize they are making political claims about an economic system. And realize the claims are simply lies.
If you hear someone claim that we can’t have socialist systems of health care, housing, and wages to protect a good sized minority of our citizens because such things are not “free”, ask how all other industrialized nations have afforded some or all of those things.
And the ugly part of this is, most the people attacking socialism in this way know they are telling lies.
They just expect the public not to know that they are telling lies.
Dr. Jim Showalter is a historian living in Stillwater.
