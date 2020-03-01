Every 10 years, the federal government conducts a census to find out how many people are living in our country. The City of Stillwater and its community partners are working together to make sure everyone is counted – counted once and in the right place.
The U.S. Census matters to Oklahoma. Think about this: If Oklahoma’s population is undercounted by 1%, Oklahoma loses a potential of $47.2 million in federal funding. In other words, $47.2 million our tax dollars will go to fund services and improvements in places like New York, Texas and California – not Oklahoma.
The results of the census affect our daily lives in real and tangible ways, including planning and funding for health clinics and highways, fire departments and disaster response, education programs such as Head Start and college tuition assistance, and so much more.
What can you do? Complete the census this spring.
By April 1, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. It’s easy, it’s private, and it’s required by law.
The 2020 Census the first one to offer options for internet and phone responses. You can complete the census online, using your smartphone, over the phone, or by filling out a paper form. It will ask for your name, address, sex, age, race, ethnicity, relationship and housing tenure.
And if you have questions, the Stillwater Public Library (12th and Duck) is serving as Census Central. The librarians can provide information, access to computers and even offer you some moral support if computers aren’t your thing.
The 2020 Census is more than a population count. It’s an opportunity to shape the future of your community.
Norman McNickle is the city manager for the City of Stillwater.
Visit PayneCountyCensus.org for more information on local Census efforts.
