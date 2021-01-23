That Joe Biden was sworn into office Jan. 20 is to be celebrated because the will of the people was carried out, despite efforts to overturn a free and fair election. Though these efforts were unsuccessful – including the Jan. 6 attempt to storm the U.S. Capitol – they remain a serious threat to our democracy.
On Jan. 6, President Trump hosted a rally where he directed his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol to “stop the steal.” The resulting violence left five people dead and many more injured, but we now know that this event could have been much worse. Rioters came within seconds of entering the Senate and House chambers with lawmakers still inside, and some of the mob prepared to take hostages or worse. Pipe bombs were placed near Republican and Democratic party headquarters, and a pickup truck full of guns and explosives was discovered parked in front of the Capitol building.
To be clear, there was no widespread manipulation of the 2020 election, and all Americans should have confidence in the results. Members of our department debunked these claims in an online panel after the election, but you don’t have to take our word for it. President Trump’s own Attorney General at the time, William Barr, agrees. As does the president’s own cybersecurity director, who called claims of fraudulent hacking “highly inaccurate.” So do at least 86 judges selected by Republicans and Democrats alike, including some that President Trump nominated. It is one thing to claim fraud on cable news or social media; it is another thing to claim it in court, where evidence rules the day and there are penalties for promoting falsehoods.
It is also worth noting why there is no widespread fraud in US elections in general. Election rigging is illegal, and US elections have multiple safeguards in place to identify and punish people who engage in this crime. To ensure election integrity, ballots are carefully tracked and official Republican and Democratic observers are permitted by law to monitor the vote and the count. Genuine violations are observed and punished in court. While an extremely small number of isolated incidents of voter fraud are discovered each election – such as when a voter casts a ballot for a deceased parent – there is no evidence that these infractions systematically benefit either party.
Based on the falsehood of a manipulated election, some members of Congress – urged on by President Trump – sought to overturn the results of the election during the ceremonial Electoral College count on Jan. 6. If successful, such a maneuver would have disenfranchised millions of voters in multiple states – Republicans, Democrats, and independents. It is an abuse of the Electoral Count Act of 1877, which envisions Congress intervening in an election under unusual circumstances, like when a state sends competing (Democratic and Republican) sets of electoral votes, as occurred in 1876. In 2020, each state sent just one set of electoral votes, after following its own election laws and procedures, and Vice President Pence performed his constitutional obligation by certifying the results.
Our field commonly defines democracy as having four components: leadership choice through free elections, citizen participation, protection of human rights, and the principle that no one is above the law. Democracy is endangered when these are undermined, or when citizens lose faith in those ideals. Baseless claims of election-rigging, attempts to overturn the people’s votes, and the storming of the US Capitol are all serious threats to our democracy.
It is understandable that many Americans are upset, since they have been told the election was rigged. Such allegations stoke anger, discredit the political system, and may make people feel threatened by the winning party. Several politicians exploited these feelings for short-term gain, but the long-term consequences of this tactic cannot be ignored. The attack on the Capitol makes the risks of doing so abundantly clear. And the rebuke was swift, with President Trump making history as the first twice-impeached President just a week after the insurrection.
Democracy works because it is not an all-or-nothing game. Parties out of power today know they are not locked out of the system; they can criticize the government, run again in the next election, and pursue their aims at the state and local levels. Governing parties recognize that defeats are temporary and that they do not have to use violence to hold off the opposition. Jan. 6 was so dangerous because this aspect of democracy was almost lost, and because it revealed that many people in power were willing to abandon core democratic principles. The US is not immune to democratic backsliding. We have seen it in the past; during the long era of Jim Crow, one-party rule was a fact of life in the South – a phenomenon political scientists call “subnational authoritarianism.”
In light of the events in Washington, DC, we urge leaders to abandon baseless claims of election fraud and to endorse the peaceful transfer of power that is a hallmark of all democracies. We encourage Oklahomans to believe what the evidence clearly shows: U.S. elections are not perfect, but they are free, fair, and secure. We also encourage Americans to support a fair and transparent legal process for holding accountable those who took part in violence at the Capitol.
We must always remember that modern democracy rarely ends with tanks in the streets or with news broadcasts abruptly cut off. Rather, the end of democracy more often occurs – in the words of Larry Diamond, a prominent scholar of democracy – “through the steady degradation of political pluralism, civil liberties, and the rule of law, until the Rubicon has been crossed as if in a fog, without our knowing the precise moment when it happened.”
The authors are professors in the Department of Political Science at Oklahoma State University, and this statement reflects their personal views. They are Dylan Billings, Brooke Coe, Amy Friesenhahn, Holley Hansen, Cole Harvey, Rebekah Herrick, Seth C. McKee and Stephen Nemeth.
