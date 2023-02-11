Your Vote is Critical this Feb. 14. Give back to the community we love by getting you and your friends to the polls!
What is on the ballot is important.
Vibrant Stillwater believes that communities don’t just happen; they are built. That is why when our city faces key initiatives and bond issues, we need to spend time evaluating them and their impact. Vibrant Stillwater Steering committee spent time with Superintendent Uwe Gordon and Board President Tim Riley recently to review the initiatives and discuss implications of the proposed school bond initiative. The work getting to this point has been enormous with significant community input and driven by a Bond Referendum Team. We appreciate their work and now is our time to do ours – Vote!
Five Key Reasons we strongly encourage you to pass the bond issue: 1)no increase to current tax rates with the passing of this bond, 2) improve our high school student experience with modernized facilities while locating all 9th – 12th graders onto one campus with a 9th grade center and 10th – 12th grade high school, 3) enhancements to learning technology, curriculum materials, and textbooks, 4) allow SPS to complete the planned grade reconfiguration in the coming years - PreK-4th Elementary, 5th-6th upper elementary (in the current SMS), 7th-8th middle school (in the current SJHS), 9th grade center, and 10th-12th SHS. Which will allow our elementary schools lots of room for growth, along with educational advantages at all levels, including a 9th grade center preparing those students for HS success, and 5) Quality schools is a driving force in overall community well-being, economic development and individual prosperity.
To learn more and see specific plans, go to www.stillwaterschools.com/bond
QUICK Q&A
How would the bond impact the classroom?
In addition to repairs, the bond would also allow the district to purchase additional curriculum items such as textbooks, library media materials, and related instructional technology. It will also allow the district to maintain a cyclical plan to add/replace technology devices for teachers and students.
Why are there two questions on the ballot?
The ballot consists of two propositions. Proposition I is for $190,000,000 to be used to support the bulk of several projects the district hopes to implement if the issue passes, while Proposition II calls for $5,000,000 to provide funds for transportation equipment. State law requires that transportation equipment and facility related bond issues are in separate ballot questions.
Why a 10-year bond?
The 10-year nature of this bond proposal means the district will be able to acquire the money needed for the new high school sooner and have those doors open by fall of 2026, with no change to the community’s tax rate.
What is a school bond and what is required for passage?
A school bond is used by school districts to fund capital improvement projects, provide instructional materials, and improve transportation needs. These measures are placed on election ballots by school boards to be considered by the voting public. School bonds require a super-majority vote of 60% to pass.
What would happen if the bond issue does not pass?
Many of the items identified in the proposition are critical. Without the bond funding, the District would need to allocate general operating funds to address the most critical issues. Some of the items have large costs associated with them, so this would have a significant impact on the general operations budget (the part that normally pays for classroom instruction, teachers, staff, and supplies). Some maintenance and repair work would have to be deferred, and most school renovation projects would be delayed. All of which drive up total costs.
How does a bond issue work?
Bond issues allow school districts to pay for capital improvement projects, costly repairs, and renovation over time instead of having to pay for them all at once. They also allow districts to devote most of their day-to-day operating budgets to classroom instruction instead of major repair work. When voters approve a bond issue, SPS obtains bids and sells bonds to the purchaser who offers the lowest interest rate. The District uses the funds to complete projects and pays back the debt over time. This process is similar to a home loan. When you purchase a home, you borrow money at a specific interest rate. You make payments on that loan, which include principal and interest, over time.
Can the funds be used in other ways like teacher salaries or operations?
No. Money from bond issues can only be used for capital expenditures such as major maintenance, repair, equipment, and renovation costs. Bond funds may not be used for operating expenses such as salaries, benefits, fuel, travel, utilities, and the like.
When is the 2023 bond proposal election?
The election is Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Polls will be open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m..
Who can vote for the Stillwater Public Schools bond proposal?
Any registered voter in Payne and Noble Counties who lives within the Stillwater school district boundary lines are eligible to vote.
How will people in our community who don’t have students in school benefit from this bond issue?
Community Use: A portion of the bond supports the proposed new YMCA swim facilities which will benefit the SHS Swim Team and the community.
Property Values: Great schools increase property values and safe schools help ensure safe neighborhoods. High-quality schools are one of the key components people look for when moving into a new community, and studies have confirmed the link between strong school districts and strong communities. A strong public school system protects property values, provides a qualified workforce, lowers crime rates, and creates a better sense of community.
Your vote is important, make sure it counts!
