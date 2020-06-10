Angie Debo could replace controversial Murray Hall.
An argument for defending change typically comes to a counterpoint of “well, what are we going to change it to, then?”
So before that state of mind begins following the protest of renaming the controversial Murray Hall – named after a former Oklahoma governor that history would dictate was a racist – here is a suggestion as to what Oklahoma State could rename the educational building.
Debo Hall.
Angie Elbertha Debo was one of the leading historians of Native American in her time, relying both on archival materials and oral history to document the history of the state of Oklahoma and the tribes which called this territory home.
According to the Oklahoma Historical Society website, she was at the forefront of incorporating “oral history, tribal records and anthropological studies” instead of solely relying on government documents. Her book, “The Rise and Fall of the Choctaw Republic” published in 1934 received the John H. Dunning Prize of the American Historical Association as the “most important contribution to studies in American history” for that year.
She wrote multiple historically significant books – including the most controversial “And Still the Waters Run” (1940), which “examines the effects of the termination of tribal governments and the forced liquidation of tribal lands among Oklahoma’s Five Tribes,” per the Historical Society. She also wrote “The Road to Disappearance: A History of the Creek Indians” (1941) and “Geronimo” (1976).
In the 1950s, Debo was a librarian and researcher at Oklahoma A&M. Her papers are held in Special Collections at the Edmon Low Library in the heart of the Oklahoma State campus.
Some may argue against Debo due to her education coming from the University of Oklahoma, but in reality, Murray attended the College Hill Institute in Springtown, Texas – which closed after just 10 years of being open, five years following his graduation.
Debo is actually already immortalized in Stillwater – with a statue in front of the Stillwater Public Library. She is also a 1950 inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, and the State of Oklahoma commissioned an official portrait of Debo that was placed in the rotunda of the Oklahoma State Capitol building.
In a time in history where people are demanding equality, there is another significance of making such a deserving name change to Debo Hall.
There are currently only six of more than 50 named buildings on the Stillwater campus named solely after a woman – with several others being named after a husband and wife. Of those six, three are current residence halls (Davis, Patchin and Stout Halls) and two are former women’s residence halls (Thatcher and Willard Halls). The other building on campus named solely after a woman is the Colvin Recreational Center.
Renaming Murray Hall, which houses Oklahoma State’s Department of History, after one of the state’s most important historians is an easy step. The university dedicating more buildings in recognition of impactful women would be a massive step in the right direction of equality – of both race and gender – as the university (which has never had a female president) begins to speak of its “commitment to diversity.”
Jason Elmquist is the sports editor of the Stillwater News Press. He can be reached at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
