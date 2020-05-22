Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.