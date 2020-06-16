Session has finished, and now the Legislature is preparing for interim studies. Interim studies are detailed studies of policy issues that often address areas of legislation that failed to pass in previous sessions or is worthy of more in-depth consideration. House and Senate members may request interim studies, which are then approved by Legislative leadership.
These studies are usually held August through November at the Capitol and can meet anywhere from just one hour or for several months of weekly meetings. Local and national experts are often invited to testify at meetings, and the information brought forward is used to guide future legislation. The deadline to file interim study requests is June 26, so if you have any topic ideas that should be considered, please email them to me in the next few weeks!
As a reminder, following a bill passed by the Legislature this session, those voting absentee in the upcoming election can mail a copy of their state ID with their ballot to verify their identity. This can be a driver’s license, a military ID, or a voter ID. However, the law still allows absentee ballots to be notarized, and absentee ballots will continue to have a notary requirement in future elections. Many banks and some libraries have stepped up to offer free copies of IDs or notarization.
This will be allowed only in elections with special circumstances, like the June 30 election because of the recent Catastrophic Health Emergency Declaration confirmed by the Legislature. For further information, including how to request an absentee ballot, visit the Election Board’s website at ok.gov/elections.
There is a food distribution coming up in Cushing on June 27, hosted by Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma (CCEOK). They have partnered with GoFresh to distribute free food boxes to Cushing families through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, and have hosted similar events over the last few weeks.
The boxes include fresh produce and dairy products and are available to anyone who needs food while supplies last. The distribution is being held at the Cushing High School (1700 E. Walnut St.) and is conducted drive-through style, allowing for social distancing with recipients remaining in their vehicles. Food boxes will be distributed starting at noon until all the food has been given out. If you know of a family that is in need of food, please let them know! Additionally, anyone interested in volunteering to help hand out food can contact my office.
The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program was designed to put American farmers and distributors of all sizes back to work by providing funding to purchase fresh food for our neighbors in need. Small and regional distributors are bringing back their workforce to procure food directly from our American farmers and ranchers. Suppliers package food products into family-sized boxes and then transport them to non-profits like Catholic Charities who are serving American families in need. For more info, go to https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box.
Over the past few months, I’ve been challenging the towns of District 33 to see who can get the highest response rate on the U.S. census. Over the last few weeks, both Yale and Ripley have substantially increased their census response rate!
The census continues over the next several months, so if you haven’t completed it yet, you still have time. You can complete it by visiting 2020census.gov or calling (844) 330-2020. Remember, the census is incredibly important because it determines how much money in federal funding Oklahoma receives for schools and roads, as well as other important areas.
As always, my office is available to help with any questions or concerns you may have. You can reach out at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
