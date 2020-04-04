The Board of Equalization, which confirms the amount of money the Legislature has to appropriate for the state budget every year, is set to meet early next week. They are responsible for providing an estimate of all revenue that will be available for appropriation by the Legislature for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The Board is expected to declare a revenue failure for the current fiscal year. This is due to the lowered oil prices we’ve seen as well as dwindling tax collections as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
Legislative leadership has said that state revenue collections are expected to fall about $220 million for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Right now, the shortfall for the next fiscal year is expected to be at least $415 million.
The Board’s meeting would allow the state to tap into some of the roughly $800 million in our Rainy Day Fund. Right now, I anticipate us taking out about $400 million to help prevent cuts to our state agencies, especially as they provide vital services to Oklahomans during this pandemic. Thankfully, the Legislature set aside money to go to the Rainy Day Fund last year in anticipation of a future economic downturn.
Oklahoma is also expecting about $1.5 billion in aid from the federal stimulus bill, which was signed into law by President Trump. About $844 million will go to the state to help with the response to COVID-19 and the remaining money will go to cities and counties.
This shortfall is due in part to the closures of many businesses in our state, which was unfortunately necessary. Governor Stitt amended his previous executive order to close non-essential businesses through April 30 in counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Thousands of people have seen their hours reduced or cut altogether as a result of the virus. However, there are many industries that are looking to hire more people to help offset their increase in work. The Walmart in Cushing and the two stores in Stillwater are utilizing a 24-hour hiring process to get people to work quickly. You can apply at careers.walmart.com. In Drumright, Williams Discount Foods is also hiring. Applications are available in the store at 720 E. Broadway. You can also visit okjobmatch.com to look for more jobs in your area.
Additionally, you may be eligible for unemployment benefits if your hours were reduced or cut altogether. You can apply online at unemployment.ok.gov. However, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is facing a huge amount of unemployment filings and inquiries. They are experiencing significant delays in their response time as a result. Please be patient while waiting for a response.
On Thursday, the governor declared a health emergency in all 77 counties for the next 30 days. This would give him broader powers to waive statutory or regulatory requirements that are having an adverse effect on Oklahomans during this pandemic.
After being issued on Thursday, the Legislature must meet to confirm the health emergency declaration on the second business day following the issue, which is Monday, April 6. Legislators will return to the Capitol to vote on this issue, and we will follow strong health and safety protocols when we convene. Online livestreaming of floor proceedings will continue and can be viewed atwww.okhouse.gov.
Elected officials are doing all we can to help slow community spread of the virus, but the most important way to slow it is by everybody maintaining social distancing. Stay home as much as possible and stay six feet away from people when you do have to be out and about. We can slow the spread and minimize unnecessary deaths if we all work together to care for one another during this time.
Please reach out with any questions or concerns you have and I will help find you an answer. You can reach me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
