Jimie-Wray Mead
Stillwater
To the editor:
The National Day of Prayer will take place Thursday, May 6th in the parking lot of the Church of Christ 821 N. Duck in Stillwater (because of COVID-19 Protocols) from noon to 1 p.m. Sen. James Lankford, Wes Watkins and a host of other individuals from our Community will be praying on behalf of our City, County, State and Nation.
Individuals from cities across our State and Nation will all be gathering for the same purpose. The National Day of Prayer is celebrating its 70th National Day of Prayer observance this year.
We’ll have the Presentation of our Flag, Pledge of Allegiance, and many songs. Chairs and a Outside stage will be provided along with room for individuals to remain in their cars to be a part of this service. Your presence is greatly encouraged. Join us as we lift our prayers together with one voice. For such a time as this.
