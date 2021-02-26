My wife and I were watching an episode of “JAG” the other day, and a little girl asked Colonel MacKenzie this question, “Do boys get smarter when they grow up?”
We looked at each other and laughed because we each knew what the other was thinking. I admitted that in my case the answer was obviously no.
My defense was, “That’s why I married you. Then I wouldn’t have to worry about being smart.”
At this point in my mind’s eye, I see many wives knowingly nodding their heads in agreement.
I offer my defense in these few lines. I am quite positive many of you guys will sympathize with me.
Do boys get smarter as they grow up?
A good question, yessiree!
I don’t know about you other guys,
But if this question were asked of me,
I’d have to stop and think a bit,
And weigh all the factors involved.
Whether I answered yea or nay,
The question would not be resolved.
Zola Murphy once read us a story
In our eighth grade English class.
I remember it still so clearly,
Though a lot of years have passed.
It seems a young boy had thrust upon him
Quite a man-sized chore.
It was a task he couldn’t avoid;
He had never done it before.
I can still hear her, as she read these words,
And I sat there and heeded,
That a boy always becomes a man,
When a man is needed.
I’ve since decided there are many men,
Who deep inside are still boys.
It’s not a difficult conclusion;
Just have a look at their toys.
And some boys are already men;
They were thrust into that role.
It wasn’t really the plan they’d made;
It was actually out of their control.
Now, back to me, I’m sure you’re wondering:
Am I a smart old dog or a pup?
I can’t really answer that question,
Because you see, I’ve never grown up.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.