I met my wife back in August of 1966.
I honestly can say I still haven’t gotten over it. From almost the very moment we met, I desired to be with her all the time. I was, and still am, most content when we are together. Fortunately, she feels the same way. So this enforced quarantine has not been that hard for us.
Over the years we’ve both had interests or obligations that necessitated being apart, but the real joy was always getting back together. It worked out well for us during our years overseas, as 99 percent of the time we were either together or within earshot of each other. If you love spending time with your soul mate, you will probably connect with these few lines.
To say we’re in a trying time
Doesn’t really say it all.
In many ways it actually seems
Our country has hit the wall.
I’m encouraged by so many things,
Like the way we’ve pulled together
To try and overcome this thing,
But I feel like I’m on a tether.
The governor has said, “You old folks,
Better huddle behind closed doors.
This thing hits old folks pretty hard.
Avoid going to the stores.
Don’t leave the house; it’s lock-down time.
It’s really for your own good.”
So that’s what we’ve been doing
Because it’s understood –
Uncle Sam has told us to;
It’s just as simple as that.
And I’m sure glad our TV works
In our cozy little habitat.
Some guys might say, “This is really bad!
They don’t know what they’re asking;
24/7 with this little woman,
Somewhere else I’d rather be basking.
I guess I’m one of the fortunate ones;
I love spending time with my bride.
Actually, the more time the better,
You could say I’m satisfied.
Ever since I made her a promise,
And put that little ring on her hand,
All I’ve wanted is to spend time with her.
So now you can understand –
The only temperature I have right now,
Some might call “cabin fever.”
But you know, that’s okay with me
Because I never want to leave her.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
