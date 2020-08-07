Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon did a movie some time ago called “Grumpy Old Men.”
For someone who was never grumpy, (alright, I prefer the term moody), I can now understand how this condition can affect us older guys. I remember a Charles Schulz’ saying, “I love mankind ... it’s people I can’t stand!”
I get it.
As we get older and our patience meter gradually declines, becoming a grumpy old man becomes more and more a possibility.
Is anyone out there nodding in sympathy and understanding? Then you may connect with these few lines.
Some can honestly say, “It wasn’t my plan
To end up being a grumpy old man,
But here I am.”
I did not wake up one day and find out
Being grumpy was what it was all about;
I have no doubt.
I suppose it is something that comes with age.
It’s rather like feeling like a beast in a cage.
It’s like road rage.
Grumpiness comes from not getting one’s due.
At least in your mind, it’s all about you;
That is your view.
There is some guilt down deep inside,
But it stays there; yes, it can’t be denied.
There it resides.
Some don’t fight it, but there are others who do.
And they confess, it’s hard to subdue.
How about you?
“Old” and “Grumpy” sometimes go hand in hand,
Especially if they can be joined with “man,”
IF, they can.
Oh, you thought I was writing just about me,
But I guess I’ll just have to disagree,
To some degree.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.