A mainstay of the modern television era is the game show.
There would be a big hole in the daily programing if they were all taken off the air. Way back in the day, Monty Hall starred on “Let’s Make a Deal.”
It was and continues to be my favorite game show. It has recently been revived with the multi-talented Wayne Brady as the host. I love watching the contestants try to outguess the producers and win the prizes.
Watching people go to outlandish lengths to get chosen to play adds to the hilarity of the show. You have your favorite, I’m sure. Enjoy these few lines that explore what makes game shows so popular.
If the game shows were all canceled,
What would television be?
A whole lot less entertaining,
But that’s just me.
The Sixty-four Thousand Dollar Question –
That’s the first one that comes to mind.
And I liked Concentration
And Password – you know the kind.
But why are game shows so popular?
That’s what I’d like to explore.
What makes people watch them every day,
And each day come back for more?
Jeopardy is a classroom;
Dear old Alex tests our brains.
So does the Wheel and Family Feud;
It’s knowledge to be gained.
But I think I know the secret;
So allow me to proceed.
The reason some shows are so popular –
It all boils down to greed.
Something for nothing,
The good old American way,
I’m thinking of the Price is Right,
No expenses to defray.
My all-time favorite game show
Has to be “Let’s Make a Deal.”
From Monty Hall to Wayne Brady,
Here’s why it has so much appeal.
Contestants oozing all that greed
Go for what they cannot see,
Hoping for the prize behind the curtain,
But there’s certainly no guarantee.
The producers of that show are geniuses,
How they mess with your mind.
There is no rhyme nor reason,
And no pattern can one find.
Let’s hear it for the game shows,
And all the happiness they bring.
Hurrah for Monty and young Wayne,
Of game shows, the prince and king.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
