I’ve often felt that parents have always had a goal that their children would “have it better” than they did. Being a Baby Boomer, my parents grew up in the Great Depression; so I can understand that mentality.
However, as I look into the rear view mirror, I feel that in an effort to achieve the same goal that my folks had may not have been the best for my offspring.
You understand that the backdrop of this musing is all the technological advances of the last 30 to 40 years. Society has changed so much. The wonderful childhood I had was the last of its kind.
These few lines reflect my thoughts on the subject. I wonder if you’ll connect with my train of thought.
Is life better than it used to be?
Isn’t that always the goal?
I supposed it’s never guaranteed;
It’s not something we can control.
To change channels now, we have a remote.
We don’t have to leave our seat.
I suppose that is worthy of note;
Truthfully, life is sweet.
And what about our garage door?
We can raise it without leaving the car,
So much better than it was before.
My, haven’t we gone far?
With a microwave, we have instant meals,
No more need for cooking.
Walk down the store aisle; pick out what appeals.
Is there something I’m overlooking?
Looking for something, check out the net.
Forget the yellow pages.
The whole world at the end of your finger,
We’ve definitely left the dark ages.
May I point out a thing or two
That may have crossed your mind?
“Better” does not equal “new”!
There’s a lot we’ve left behind:
Over-the-fence chats for one,
Evenings spent on our front lawn,
Meaningful things which now we shun.
From our neighbors have we withdrawn?
Here’s my conclusion, for what it’s worth,
Life is easier, though not always better.
I know because when I glance down at girth,
My paunch is in need of a fetter.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
