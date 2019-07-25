Even after I left Stillwater decades ago, I would often think that retiring in Our Town was a pleasant prospect, but I never thought back then it would happen.
Then, we did come back. Although there were many changes, much of what I grew up with still remained, and it felt comfortable, like home. So I thought, “It’s actually going to happen.” However, as you know, life is full of twists and turns that we never saw coming.
I think our beloved Will Rogers put like this: “Life is one darn thing after another.” Oftentimes, our happiness depends on our perspective. I hope these few lines capture that attitude.
I thought getting older
Was about life winding down,
Jumping off life’s merry-go-round,
Landing both feet on the ground.
I thought that at this stage of life–
All would be in place,
Settling back, relaxing,
Out of life’s rat race.
All the majors paid for,
Money to spend on fun,
Wondering about the future–
I thought all of that was done.
I’m learning that life has a way
Of throwing us a curve,
Not giving us what we wanted,
What we thought we deserved.
Suddenly, there are questions marks,
Where we never thought there’d be,
Many concerning our children,
There are no guarantees.
Health can be a biggie,
As it suddenly goes downhill;
Unexpected happenings,
Into our lives they spill.
So we find ourselves musing
What might happen next,
Wishing life had no more surprises,
That leave us so perplexed.
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed
With all of life’s twists and turns,
But it’s all about our outlook;
At least, that’s what I’ve learned.
Let’s cast pessimism aside,
And let optimism take its place,
And play the hand that’s been dealt us
And all dark clouds efface.
Instead of dreading what may come,
Our futures let’s embrace,
Realizing that we’re not alone,
In what we call “life’s race.”
John Pryor is a longtime Stillwater resident. He can be reached at p29jpryor@gmail.com.
