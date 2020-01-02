My maternal grandfather once told me, “Son, if somebody nailed your tongue to the floor, you’d flop to death.”
To put it plainly, I’ve always had a hard time keeping my mouth shut. I can’t help it. It’s not in my DNA to sit quietly by while while others carry the burden of conversation. One reason is that I enjoy making people laugh.
Unfortunately, people like myself have a difficult time reining it in sometimes. Honestly, I try to limit my speech, but it is hard. After all, I’ve been honing this gift of gab to a fine edge for a long, long time. These few lines express my dilemma. I hope you’ll understand and have sympathy for me.
Our old buddy Will Rogers once said these words,
“Never miss a good chance to shut up.”
At this point I must make a confession,
I’ve missed so many chances, but...
I’ve determined now to do better,
Though I know the road will be rough
‘Cause I’m trying to keep my mouth shut,
And it is proving to be tough.
My problem is I’m a victim,
Because in my younger days,
So many in my family were just like me now,
No encouragement to change my ways.
Early on I learned I had a gift;
I could make people laugh.
“He could really make people giggle.”
That will probably be my epitaph.
One-liners and zingers were my speciality,
And, of course, a collection of jokes.
And I was great with sarcasm, too.
It seemed to appeal to most folks.
Unfortunately, my judgment was flawed,
Usually with someone I’d just met.
When I hoped for a hearty guffaw,
A blank stare was what I’d get.
I wish I could say I’ve gotten better with age,
That maturity has mellowed me some,
But it’s almost like an addiction.
It’s so hard to overcome.
But I’m trying hard to follow Will’s advice,
And not miss a chance to be quiet.
But being quiet is as hard for me,
As most folks staying on their diet.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
