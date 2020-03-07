The glamour people out west say that even the most beautiful woman always has at least one part of her looks that she wishes she could alter.
Guys are less fussy. If we have a full head of hair and are not overweight, we’re content. At least, we should be. I’ve struggled with a weight problem just about all of my life, but that is just a matter of discipline.
Losing one’s hair is a gene issue – not much anyone can do about that. Even as a young man, I began dreading the probable outcome of becoming overweight and bald. Guess what? Yep, what I had dreaded has become a reality.
You may sympathize as you read these few lines. You overdressed guys with a full head of hair probably won’t.
When I was a kid, I hoped for two things –
Not to be bald and not to be fat.
I thought about how terrible it would be
If I grew up and looked like that.
You see I’d made fun of guys with no hair,
Their heads like a shiny cue ball.
I never dreamed it would happen to me;
No, that wouldn’t do at all.
I shared with Dad that I dreaded this fate,
And this was his reply,
“Son, when you’re bald and company comes,
All you do is straighten your tie.”
So gradually as my hair disappeared,
I covered my chagrin with cliches,
Like “Some turns gray, and some turns loose!”
What a silly thing to say.
I had to get used to what folks would say,
Like, “Hey, John, turn off the glare.”
That’s what they say when photos are taken
To the poor guy who has no hair.
On the upside, at high school reunions,
I always get first place,
When I win “The guy who’s lost the most hair”
And stand there with egg on my face.
I watch the commercials on TV
That claim they’ll restore all my hair,
But I have to admit, I’m too far gone.
No one ever said, “Life is fair.”
There is one thing that’s helped a bit,
When my wife made me aware.
She said, “Don’t worry about it;
I like you better without hair.”
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
