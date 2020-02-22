A long time ago, I read that human beings use only 12 percent of their brain’s capacity.
I’m convinced that for me, the percentage is probably lower, and it is still shrinking. One thing I know is that my brain has a mind of its own because it doesn’t always do what I want it to do. It must have a good sense of humor, too.
Often, I can almost hear it laughing after it has played one of its tricks on me. They say there are now some pills that will help my mind do what it’s supposed to do. I just never can remember to get them when I’m in a pharmacy.
If you connect with these next few lines, you have my sympathy.
My mind is a very complex thing;
Even scientists can’t figure it out.
Our understanding of it has come a long way,
But there’s still a lot left, no doubt.
What it does is beyond comprehension,
And how it does it, too.
I’m convinced my mind is a trickster;
These examples prove it is true.
Here is one example:
(My mind doesn’t intend to be mean).
As I approach the three-quarter century mark,
My mind tells me I’m still sixteen.
It tells me I can still run for miles;
My quick reflexes are still in place,
But reality is I huff and I puff,
If I increase my walking pace.
My mind is really a jokester;
I can almost hear it smirk,
As I try to remember an old friend’s name,
But I can’t – it drives me berserk!
Its favorite ploy is to convince me
The older I get, the better I was.
I swallow it hook, line, and sinker;
I know my mind’s laughing – I’m sure it does.
The worst trick my mind plays on me,
And this is really bad,
It forgets what I did only moments ago.
This really makes me mad –
‘Cause I waste a lot of time looking for something
I put down just a moment ago.
I have to retrace all my steps;
This process can be really slow.
Yes, my mind has embarrassed me;
It’s made me feel dumb as can be,
But I’m happy to say it’s still working!
For how long – there’s no guarantee.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
