I trust all you dads out there had a good Father’s Day. My “aha moment” about fatherhood came when my boys were 7 and 4 years old.
Some things happened that made me realize that I was responsible for making sure these two young boys grew up into good, responsible Christian men. I had mixed emotions about that.
Why?
The main reason was that it meant that I’d have to change some things in my life to be the example they needed in order to accomplish that. I hope I was able to do that because they are now fathers themselves. As I reflected about this today, these few lines were the result.
Growing up I just assumed
One day I’d be a dad.
I actually never gave it much thought
When I was just a lad.
But fatherhood just naturally comes,
Whether we want it to or not.
And one day we’re holding this precious child
And wondering, “What hath God wrought?”
The early days don’t require much thought;
Just keep them clean and fed.
There’s not a lot for daddies to do;
It’s about earning their daily bread.
Then one day you realize,
As the little ones continue to grow,
There’s more to it than their physical needs.
There’s much about parenthood you don’t know.
So you seek advice from your parents,
“What’d you do when I did that?
I never knew that being a dad would be so hard.”
Hence, there are many more parental chats.
Then one day they no longer say,
“Hey, Dad, come out and play.”
And it’s tough to realize
That’s now part of your yesterday.
And eventually they leave your home
To make a life of their own.
You just hope they come back sometime,
Or call you on the phone.
It’s at this point you wonder,
“Could I have done a better job?
Did I instill in them what they would need
To live a life that would honor God?”
So here’s why I like Father’s Day.
It’s so great when they give you a call.
And after some laughs and some reminiscing,
You know it’s been worth it all.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
