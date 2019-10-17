I was raised with three brothers – no girls in the family.
Growing up I thought that was pretty cool, except for the fact that Mom made us learn the household chores that in many families of that era were designated for the daughters to enjoy.
The big detriment to having no sisters was that I was destined to learn about the mysteries of the female psyche and body after I was married.
To say that I was naive about such matters is a gross understatement. If you’re a guy, be thankful. If you didn’t have a sister, you will connect with these few lines.
I was raised with three brothers,
One female in the house.
No, she wasn’t a sister;
She was my father’s spouse.
After I got married, I realized
To have had a sister would have been good.
It would have prepared me for married life;
So much more I’d have understood.
For I knew nothing of females,
In regard to their changing moods,
Nor any of their monthly experiences,
And all that that includes.
If I’d had a sister, I’d have been prepared
For the mysteries of the opposite sex.
I’d have been much more understanding,
Instead of being perplexed.
On the other side, the male of the breed
Is not a complex dude.
We’re not so hard to figure out,
No regular changing of moods.
If I’d had a sister, no surprises,
After I’d tied the knot,
‘Cause in our early years, I must admit,
I was befuddled a lot.
Men are simple, not so women.
If I’d had a sister, I’d have known,
And adjustments would have gone smoother,
In spite of my testosterone.
Upon reflection, I have concluded
It’s a guy’s perspective, I know,
“Every brother needs a sister,
But for sisters, a brother? Not so!”
John Pryor is a longtime Stillwater resident. He can be reached at p29jpryor@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.