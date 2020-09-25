As I progress into my golden years, I find it necessary to think before I act.
In earlier years, I was much more impulsive. I didn’t think about consequences much when I was growing up.
I’m better now, most of the time! In these few lines I going to share some of the guidelines I’ve developed over the years – things I’ve learned from experience.
Hopefully, they will be helpful to you, dear reader.
Give yourself a minute,
Before you leave your bed.
It’s always a good idea
To sit there and clear your head.
It’s a good idea to sit on the bed,
While putting on your clothes.
You avoid hopping around the room,
With your jeans caught up in your toes.
It’s always best to write it down,
When you need something from the store.
Otherwise you’ll forget it,
As soon as you walk out the door.
Make sure you do this carefully—
Applying toothpaste to your brush,
Because toothpaste in your eye really stings,
No matter how much you flush.
Saline solution is good for the sinuses;
It keeps them from getting dry.
But if you mistake it for liquid tears,
It doesn’t feel too good in your eye.
Never think, “I can make it;
That car’s not coming that fast.”
Better to let the car go by;
It’s always safer after he’s passed.
With some junk in the left hand,
A sandwich in the right,
Stay focused at the trash can,
When you’re about to take that first bite.
Be careful when the wife says,
“Honey, what do you say?”
If she hasn’t given you your opinion,
It’s better just to obey.
And remember, this is important guys;
Always say, “You look really nice,”
Because sometimes if you tell the truth,
You’ll have to pay the price.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.