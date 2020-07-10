Recent months have brought into stark reality how much we Americans love our sports. We love to play them.
We love to watch them in person and on TV. I’m wondering if in years to come that 2020 will be remembered, not as the year we had that awful pandemic, but as the year we didn’t have March Madness, the Masters, MLB, NBA, and possibly, football at all levels.
Will we have riots in the streets protesting our rights as Americans to have our sports? Pay attention you aspiring office-holders, how you stand on this may determine whether or not you get elected! I hope you enjoy these few lines.
The last few months have taught us
A lot about ourselves.
One area in particular
Is where I’d like to delve.
We’ve endured drastic measures
We never faced before.
The hardest pill we’ve had to swallow is
We can’t watch our sports any more.
We’ve had to suffer through reruns
Of events we’ve already seen.
That’s sort of like kissing your sister,
If you know what I mean.
No March Madness, an unprecedented move,
No pro basketball, baseball or hockey,
We couldn’t even watch the Masters!
What a bunch of malarkey!
Our greatest fear is upon us;
No football in the fall—
That would be the last straw,
The most painful loss of all.
Let’s step back for a moment,
And listen to what we’re saying,
“We can’t make it without our sports!”
That’s the message we’re conveying.
I wish the Duke was still around.
I know what he would say:
“A man’s gotta do what he’s gotta do.”
Our hearts shout, “Let ’em play!”
I’m not going to go any deeper,
And discuss the ramifications.
All I’m doing is expressing the desire
Of most of our population.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
