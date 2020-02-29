Looking back over my growing-up years here in Our Town, there were many individuals who had a big impact on my life.
Many of them were teachers in school, and they impacted many others as well, judging by how many times they pop into the conversation when my fellow Pioneers and I gather. Everyone seems to have a good anecdote involving the person we share about as we walk down Memory Lane, and we don’t mind if we’ve heard it before.
One such person is Floyd Caldwell. He was our Junior High PE teacher and coach of the football and track teams. To say that he was quite a guy is a gross understatement. I wish he were still around so he could read these few lines.
Whenever I gather with my peers,
All graduates of Stillwater High,
One name always gets mentioned,
And we don’t have to wonder why.
He had such an impact on our lives,
All of us Jr. High-aged boys –
We with our jeans and T-shirts,
Not so far from our childhood toys.
He was our Phys. Ed. Teacher,
And to many of us, our coach.
The things he said and things he did
Left memories no one else could approach.
“C’mon you bird dogs, get with it,”
Or sometimes, “You bunch of gold bricks;”
And he could use his personal incentive –
A paddle, to make his words stick.
He encouraged us all to take showers,
At the end of each Phys. Ed. Class.
I can still hear him say, “Two minutes, fellas!”
That’s all that a shower should last.
He was my eighth grade football coach;
They just didn’t make any better.
And when we’d do something that pleased him,
He’d say, “Give him a Perkins letter!”
Every Monday morning he’d call the roll
With the climbing of the rope.
Clint and Roger did it in a heart beat;
The rest of us could only hope –
That we’d make it to the top eventually,
And come down without breaking a bone.
Some guys never made it to the top,
And some would just hang there and moan.
When we reminisce about him, the laughs abound;
Of him, everyone has a story,
But the respect that we all had for him,
Well, it seems obligatory.
When he finally ended his coaching days,
I’m sure he said, “It’s sure been swell.”
And my peers and I all agree
There’ll never be another Coach Caldwell.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate.
