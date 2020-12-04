I once heard it said, “Everybody sees reality from inside their own head.” If someone threw a plastic snake at me, I’d react as if it were a real snake.
Unfortunately, in our modern world, many people have come to believe that truth is like that; it’s what they decide it is in any given situation. In other words, it can change to fit the circumstances.
Years ago, this belief was called “Situation Ethics.” Many have bought into that idea. Have you? I’m curious how you may react to these few lines.
Pilate asked this question
To Jesus long ago,
And Johnny Cash’s song posed that question;
I heard it on the radio.
People now still wonder;
What is the answer today?
From what I’ve seen around me,
First I’d have to say—
Each has his own definition,
Whatever fits at the time.
They say it doesn’t matter anyway,
If everything works out fine.
But is it something we can bend and shape
To make the parameters fit?
Can it be so changeable?
Apparently some don’t give a whit.
They say it doesn’t matter;
Whatever will work will do;
What fits the current moment.
But I don’t buy it, do you?
It has to be a constant;
It can’t change from day to day.
Truth will always vindicate itself,
No matter what some folks say.
After all it’s what will set us free;
It says so in the Book.
If you don’t believe me,
I suggest you take another look.
And Someone once said He was the truth,
And also the life and the way.
And that’s what I’m counting on;
He will never lead us astray.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
