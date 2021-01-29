There was never a more colorful character in our nation’s history than our own Will Rogers. He could say things and poke fun at our leaders in such a way that everybody laughed, even his targets.
I sure wish I could have met him. As recent events have unfolded, I have asked myself, “What would Will say about all this?” It was obviously a different day and time.
Those who try to emulate Will these days don’t seem to take the middle of the road like he did. I’ve tried in these few lines to express what I think he might say.
I wonder what Will would say
If he were around today.
Would he roll his eyes in wonder?
Would he think we’ve gone astray?
He said he had never met
A man he didn’t like.
Could he still say the same today,
If he stood behind the mic?
He also said he wasn’t
A member of an organized political party.
Then he said, “I’m a democrat.”
And the laughs were quite hearty.
Could he now poke fun at the political scene
The way he did back then?
And would we all enjoy the fun
And give a hearty “Amen”?
It’s hard to say what Will would do
If he were alive today.
Could he find some place to poke fun?
Or maybe he’d just say, “Let’s pray.”
I think we could follow that suggestion
And join him in bowing our heads.
I, for one, would agree with him.
Still I wonder what lies ahead.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
