You may have heard the saying, “Life is just one dang thing after another.” 2020 epitomizes that statement. The pandemic came along, and famous personalities continued to assure us that “we are all in this together.” Then, however, parts of our country erupted in violence and destruction
The backdrop of all this is a time where the differences in our population are most obvious – a presidential election year! “CHANGE! CHANGE! CHANGE!” is the cry.
So where does change begin? In these few lines, I will make my case where change must begin.
Things are happening in our country
That I do not understand—
Looting, rioting, and destruction
Have erupted across our land.
How can things get better
In an environment like this?
It only seems to worsen things
And widen the abyss.
I see an issue so multi-faceted,
The solution will be hard to find,
But there must be a beginning
For the betterment of mankind.
It can’t be done by legislation;
That was proved long ago.
People can’t be forced to think a certain way;
That’s why change has been so slow.
So where do we begin then,
To settle this issue of race?
I see only one place from where we can start.
I believe it is the only place—
That place is the human heart;
That’s where change begins,
Because if we can change our hearts,
Everybody wins.
Are you willing to make a change?
I don’t mean just hold a sign.
Everyone has to give up something
To change your world and mine.
Do you want to make the world a better place?
Then you’ll have to cross the line,
And reach out to another soul.
Do you have the spine?
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
