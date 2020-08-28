One downside of our modern technology is that we can be saturated with what’s happening in the world. Much of what is going on today is not all that uplifting. In fact, it can be downright awful. A daily diet of it is not conducive to an optimistic outlook. So I thought I’d share my headlines with you, in hopes that you will make your own. I trust that these few lines will be of benefit it you.
Have you read the latest headlines,
Caught the news on TV,
Tuned into talk radio,
Dreading what the word will be?
My guess is what you read and hear
Won’t be much good news.
It’ll be a chore to sort through it all;
There’s so many different views.
Most of it’s not encouraging;
It all tends to bring us down.
We ask ourselves, “Who do I believe,
The ringmaster or the clown?”
So I’ve decided to write my own news,
An effort to cheer myself up.
I’m hoping it will do the same for you;
Let’s let happiness fill our cup.
I started the day like I always do,
Receiving my true love’s smile.
It always makes me realize
My day will be worthwhile.
I notice that the sun is shining,
Though there may be a cloud or two.
Then I briefly recall my life’s history,
How He’s always helped me through.
I notice that I’m still vertical,
Though others must lie in bed.
The old body keeps on functioning;
I relish what lies ahead.
I’m surrounded by people who love me,
Who accept me for who I am.
I’ve got friends scattered all over the globe;
I have a sound electrocardiogram.
I live in a country that has a goal
Of dignity and freedom for all.
And though some would like to change it,
It doesn’t need a complete overhaul.
And if I reach the end of this day,
Without my last curtain call,
I’ll sleep the night in safety.
The blue folks are on the ball.
So I ask you, “Who are you listening to?
Whose views do you heed?”
Why not think about how good we’ve got it?
Then you’ll have all the good news you need!
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.