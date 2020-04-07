I have a passion for elections. I always try to vote on Thursday, and wear “I Voted” stickers through election day on the following Tuesday as a reminder to others to vote. I enjoy interacting with the election team members at the county election board office and take a lot of pride in voting in every election, regardless how small or seemingly unimportant it might be.
I recently made the decision to request ballots by mail for the rest of the year. It is possible that national or state law will change to force mail voting. But, I am not waiting for that decision to be made.
When I think about how many surfaces I touch when voting, including for early voters, 3 separate pens, and the number of people who pass through these confined spaces, I am not taking that chance for the rest of the year. I don’t want to get infected, or infect a poll worker, many of whom have been retired for many years and are especially vulnerable to infection.
Even after the COVID-19 infection curve begins to drop, we will continue to have new infections for many months. Everything we continue to do to limit exposure to each other will help to make this horrible disease go away.
And, yes, I understand there are still people who think the precautions we are taking are overblown. However, a 55-year old friend and former co-worker in Wisconsin, who was otherwise in good health, died from this aggressive disease a couple of weeks ago. Karen and I are choosing to take this situation seriously.
If you would like to join us in voting by mail, following are two links that will enable you to request ballots for the rest of the year. (Elections are scheduled in June, August, and November.) Based on current Oklahoma law, you will need to repeat this process if you choose to continue voting by mail in 2021.
This is the online form to request mailed ballots for the rest of 2020 (you will need your driver’s license number): https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/
Alternatively, this link will take you to a form you will need to print and mail: https://www.ok.gov/elections/documents/Oklahoma%20Absentee%20Ballot%20Application%20-%20fillable.pdf
Now, this is not a panacea. In Oklahoma there is still another hurdle. Mail-in ballots MUST be notarized (with a limited number of exceptions). Only 11 states require some kind of witness signature. Oklahoma is the only state that has established mandatory notarization. And most notaries public may witness no more than 20 ballots.
For me this is not a problem. I have easy access to two notaries public. However, most citizens do not. I understand the intent of avoiding voter fraud. But we are in extraordinary times. This restriction should be eliminated entirely or reduced to simply requiring a non-official witness.
Only the legislature has the ability to start this process. They will have an abbreviated session due to the spread of the coronavirus and social distancing practices. It is imperative that we reach out to our legislators now if there is any chance of getting this changed in time for the November general election. I have already contacted Sen. Dugger. Please consider reaching out to your legislators.
In the meantime, last year Oklahoma became the 20th state to adopt Remote Online Notarization. I had never heard of it before researching this column and have no idea how it works. But there is a large number of them listed on the Oklahoma Secretary of State website, https://www.sos.ok.gov/notary/filing/default.aspx, where you can find a searchable list of all notaries public in the state.
Some people might decide if they have to deal with finding a notary public, they might as well go to their polling places. However, Payne County Elections Board Secretary Dondee Klein believes “the number of people you would be in contact with would be much less at a notary location than for voting in person at the polling site.”
So, I encourage you to seriously consider voting by mail for the rest of this year, even with the burden of finding a notary public. Regardless of your decision, stay safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.