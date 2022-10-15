In House District 33 this week, I was honored to attend a very special ceremony in Cushing last Saturday.
During the weekend fly-in at the Cushing Airport, there was a wreath-laying ceremony to dedicate a Huey helicopter displayed at the airport and to honor four crew members who lost their lives in a crash during the Vietnam War.
The helicopter had logged 1,083 flight hours since entering service in November 1969. It was assigned to the 326th Medical Battalion, 101st Airborne Division, Air Ambulance Platoon at Camp Eagle in South Vietnam.
Four crew members, Chief Warrant Officer Chester Anthony Luc, Warrant Officer Thomas Joseph Stanush, SP5 Joseph Michael Feeney and Sgt. David John Funes, crashed in Cau Hai Bay during bad weather on a medevac mission on Oct. 10, 1971.
The wreath-laying ceremony was hosted by the American Legion Post 108 in Cushing in conjunction with the Sons of the American Legion. I was honored to attend the ceremony and say a few words about the bravery of these men and all of our veterans who have fought to protect our freedoms and lives.
I also enjoyed visiting with the veterans who attended, including some of our very own House District 33 heroes, as well as city officials.
At the State Capitol, I attended an interim study on Wednesday before the House Common Education Committee examining four-day schools. The study focused on the effects of four-day school weeks on students and local communities, as well as any risks associated with the shortened weeks.
State statute currently says that school calendars must include at least 1,080 hours and 165 instructional days. The school calendar used to be 180 days before it was switched to allow 1,080 hours.
In 2016, budget cuts led some schools to switch to the four-day model to save money. However, when the Legislature increased our investment into education, schools didn’t all switch back because some discovered they liked the four-day schedule. Today, the four-day model has become a strategy to recruit and retain teachers.
The committee heard from Christina Monaco, a former rural superintendent who is now executive director of field services for the Colorado Dept. of Education. She told the committee that 69% of districts in Colorado use a four-day structure. She mentioned some of their schools enjoy the flexibility of shifting to four-day weeks during certain times of the year, like during agricultural harvests.
Monaco said her former district saw minimal cost savings after switching to four-day weeks, and research showed no difference in academic achievement among students attending four- and five-day schools.
Dr. Emily Morton presented findings from research studies on four-day school models that have been conducted across the US. Some studies included Oklahoma, and a few focused exclusively on Oklahoma schools.
Tiffany Elcyzyn, a member of the Newcastle School Board, emphasized how important it is for the community to support the four-day model. Their local businesses like it because they can employ high school students on Fridays. Elcyzyn said it’s been a major reason why people want to move to Newcastle and has dramatically increased the number of applications they receive for open teaching positions.
A key takeaway from the study is that there are pros and cons to a four-day school week. It can be an effective model for some schools, depending on how the four-day schedule is implemented and how much time is devoted to instruction in the classroom.
I know many rural schools across Oklahoma have had positive experiences with the four-day model, and that’s certainly something we want to protect for districts who maintain their quality of education.
As always, please contact me with questions or anything I can assist with. You can reach my office at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
