There’s a lot of good work being done at the Capitol for the people of Oklahoma, even as we continue discussions regarding the state budget.
This week, the governor signed legislation to help Oklahomans claim a higher homestead exemption. The statutory income qualifier would increase from $20,000 to $25,000.
This change is necessary because many Oklahomans who live on a fixed income have lost their homestead exemption, as Social Security has adjusted their cost-of-living minimums to reflect the current economy while the homestead exemption has remained the same since 1997.
HB1009 would also ensure that one-time federal stimulus money, like CARES funding, would not be included in income calculations.
On average, the double homestead exemption results in a savings ranging from $87 to $137 annually. This change will give House District 33 constituents a little extra tax savings!
We’ll start hearing budget bills on the House floor soon. This is the last major task we have to accomplish before adjourning, in addition to finalizing our redistricting plans.
As you may recall from previous columns, the Legislature is in the process of redrawing our legislative district boundaries to reflect population changes following the census last year.
We anticipated a delay in receiving our final data from the U.S. Census Bureau because of the pandemic, which extended the deadline to submit data. We are being told we will receive those census numbers around mid-August.
Unfortunately, we could not delay drawing our maps because the Oklahoma Constitution says legislative boundaries must be redrawn during the session. As such, we based our maps on the most recent data we had available, which was the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Communities Survey.
This week, the House approved our proposed maps for legislative redistricting. Once we have the final numbers from the Census Bureau, we’ll come back for a special session this fall to approve any changes to the redistricting maps.
Even when the maps are approved, they will not go into effect until after the 2022 elections, so I will continue to represent my current district until then.
The proposed maps for each district and for the entire state can be viewed at okhouse.gov/Publications/PropDistMaps.aspx. You can share your comments on the maps by emailing RedistrictOklahoma2020@okhouse.gov.
The highlight of my week was on Monday, when I had the honor of hosting the House’s Veteran of the Week, Roy “Junior” Herring from Cushing. He is a World War II Army veteran who served from 1944-1946 and eventually obtained the rank of Corporal.
On one occasion, Junior was knocked unconscious and suffered a back injury. Despite this, he heroically struck out to rejoin his company so that he could help them retrieve a strategic radio and rescue another wounded soldier.
Junior is a decorated hero who deserves our thanks for his service.
It was such an honor to welcome him to the Capitol, and I also enjoyed singing “Happy Birthday” to him on the House floor in honor of his 95th birthday!
Our work on the floor is continuing, so please let me know of any concerns or questions you have regarding legislation. You can reach me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for allowing me to serve District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
