The Board of Equalization met recently to discuss the budget shortfall for the next fiscal year. There they revealed that we have a $1.4 billion hole in our budget for 2021. The global coronavirus pandemic and the oversupply of oil have left our economy in a crisis. Oklahoma has experienced many downturns in the past, but this one is different.
The legislature is constitutionally required to pass a balanced budget, and we rely on the Board of Equalization to provide revenue estimates. However, during this crisis and after budget drafters have requested it, the board has refused to share its math. This lack of communication is alarming.
Additionally, the governor, who is the chair of the board, is sitting on $800 million in federal funds earmarked for coronavirus expenditures. These funds are not available for budget-crafting purposes. However, the governor is not sharing his plan for those funds. I think we would all agree that open lines of communication would make for a better outcome for Oklahomans.
Instead, the budget committee constructed the budget blind. Without solid numbers for the projected shortfall and no communication coming from the governor, the budget committee is left with little options other than craft a budget based on experience, using techniques they’ve incorporated in past budgets. However, with so many sectors of our society finding new footing post-pandemic, old ways fall short.
Two months ago, it was unfathomable to shut down businesses, close schools, and learn new social distancing techniques. Also unfathomable was the effect all that would have on oil prices. A country focused on never being short on oil again, we are now awash with oil and nowhere to store it. The oversupply has a devastating ripple effect on our economy. Not only do we depend on taxes from the oil and gas sector to fund our core services, we need the thousands of jobs for our citizens.
This crisis may look and sound like past budget shortfalls, but it does not feel like it. I believe the closest we’ve felt to today’s budgetary issues is the Dust Bowl. Thousands of Oklahomans fled the state for health, safety and for financial stability. The ones who stayed got busy. Reforms were made in how Oklahomans lived their daily lives and worked the land, even Woody Guthrie wrote some amazing music during that time.
Now is the time for us to get busy. We have known that several government agencies, such as OESC, education, election board, Department of Corrections, needed reforms. Outdated computer systems, old technologies and practices need to be updated. Now that we’ve experienced firsthand the disparities, we should include those reforms into our budget. Smart reforms cannot only save money now; they can save us more money in the future. Let’s be honest, we’re going to feel the effects of COVID-19 much longer than fiscal year 2021.
I debated against the proposed budget today on the House floor. Although it ultimately passed, I believe we cannot solve post-COVID problems with pre-COVID thinking. Government must also evolve from the experience just as our businesses and families. Our budget is our social contract with our citizens. If we can set them up to succeed, we succeed.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding District 34, please don’t hesitate to email trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411. Also, if you come to the Capitol, stop by and say hello!
