We are in the final sprint to complete the 2020 U.S. census! The deadline to complete your household’s census is Sept. 30.
Having accurate census data is so important because our population count determines how much federal funding your town, county and state receive over the next decade. Each person brings an estimated $1,675 in federal funding to their community every year. Undercounting just 5% of the residents of Payne County would cost us over $154 million in federal funding during the next 10 years.
The money coming from the federal government, which is contingent on census numbers, is really our money that we pay in federal taxes. We are competing with all the other states in the U.S. for our fair share, so it’s important that everyone in Oklahoma is counted. Otherwise the money that should be coming back to us will go to other states.
Perkins has a response rate of 68%, which is a higher response rate than the national average! This is great work from our Perkins residents. Right now, the overall response rate for Payne County is 60.2%, which would result in the loss of approximately $616 million during the next decade. All residents, whether citizens or not, should complete the census, and there are multiple language options available as well.
The information gathered through the census is confidential and is only accessible by the U.S. Census Bureau. Your information cannot be used to track you or harm you in any way. Online responses are secured through multiple layers of encryption, and a violation of your confidentiality is a federal crime.
Complete your census today at 2020census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020!
Meanwhile, we’re already planning for the legislative session starting in February. Since my election to the House, I’ve been actively involved in the Early Childhood Caucus. This is a bipartisan and bicameral caucus, which means it has members from both political parties and members from both legislative chambers.
The Early Childhood Caucus is sponsored by the Potts Family Foundation, a nonprofit that provides support for sustainable early childhood initiatives. The caucus hosts early childhood and economic development events and monthly lunch-and-learn exchanges during the legislative session on topics such as affordable child care, preventive healthcare, early literacy, and family support. Members of the caucus work with other lawmakers to promote legislation in these areas.
I am excited to serve as co-chair for the caucus in the upcoming legislative session! I’m looking forward to working with my fellow lawmakers to develop policies that benefit Oklahoma’s children.
The caucus is planning four lunch meetings during session to help members of the Legislature understand the needs of children aged 0-5 in the state of Oklahoma. What do you see are our greatest needs for young children in our district? Please reach out to me and share your thoughts!
Finally, I have some good news to share! District 33 will soon see improvements to their fiber network and internet accessibility. Earlier this month, the Central Rural Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees voted to move forward with a system-wide fiber buildout to cover seven counties in north central Oklahoma. This exciting development will increase system reliability and safety, as well as allow the excess capacity to be used for fiber to the home internet and voice services to be offered for those living in rural areas.
A full fiber network is an important tool for timely communications and will help improve internet access and the quality of life in rural Oklahoma. Construction of the project will begin this fall and is expected to take 5-7 years to complete.
If you have any questions or comments you’d like to share with me, please contact me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for allowing me to serve District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
