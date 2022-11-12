A few months ago, I had the opportunity to visit with the Army ROTC at OSU, led by Lt. Col. Bo Reynolds. Bo wrestled and played football for West Point, and his coaches included OSU wrestlers Todd Chesbro and Chuck Barbie.
I was asked to speak to the cadets about leadership, and I really enjoyed talking to this group of outstanding young people. One thing they stressed to me is that all branches of the military are in need of recruits right now. I believe military service can be a great catalyst in a young person’s life for maturing physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. If you are interested in a military career, I encourage you to reach out to a recruiting office.
As a wrestler for OSU in 1976, I had the opportunity to compete against wrestlers from the Marines. This interaction made me interested in meeting with a Marine recruiter to join after graduation. Sadly, my colorblindness created too many barriers at that time to pursue the career I wanted in the Marines.
One of my constituents from Cushing named Kerry Mills served in the Army and Air Force for more than 30 years and just recently retired.
Kerry has been deployed to locations all over the world. As a member of the National Guard, he has also taken part in many humanitarian relief efforts following natural disasters.
He shared these thoughts with me about his military service, and I want to pass them along in honor of Veterans Day:
“Thanks to someone who gave me the opportunity to join the Oklahoma National Guard, I was able to make a choice to serve. I had no idea that a regular guy from Cushing, Oklahoma would be able to travel the world and actually be part of a team making a difference in people’s lives. Thirty years later, I’ve been privileged to be part of many impactful things, from humanitarian missions to nation building, not to mention combat missions for the sake of liberty and justice for all.
To someone who is in need, even a small thing becomes great, like delivering a pickup load of cots to a shelter after a tornado blew through town. I’ve actually rescued people and their belongings from flood waters and taken injured and even killed-in-action soldiers home to their families. It’s hard to put into words the feelings and sense of pride you have when you are so fortunate to be able to participate in these types of missions.
As a young person I had dreams and plans, but I credit my military experience with giving me more opportunities to make something of myself and do something worthwhile. I had no idea how much need there is for people who are willing to step forward and do the hard things. Sure, basic training is hard, but it’s worth it. It makes you a better person even if you are already a great person. You won’t believe what you will find in yourself.
It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve this great nation under God! Only a select few are chosen, and what a privilege to be one of those who have served and loved our nation.”
As your state representative, I’ve had the privilege of meeting with and getting to thank many of our veterans across the state, and I want to especially thank our House District 33 veterans for their sacrifice! We are all indebted to our veterans and current service members and owe them our continued gratitude.
As always, please call my office at 405-557-7304 or email me at john.talley@okhouse.gov if there’s anything I can assist with. Thank you for the honor of representing you!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
